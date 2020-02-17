NUMBERS AND SUCH Team AP Coach NET KenPom KenPom - Win% PUR — — 33 25 40% WIS — ARV 31 28 60%

ABOUT THIS GAME

A rematch of Purdue's 70-51 win over the Badgers several weeks ago in Mackey Arena, this game affords the Boilermakers their second-to-last chance for an NCAA Tournament résumé-boosting road win. Only a trip to Iowa remains, as three of Purdue's final four games post-Wisconsin will be played in West Lafayette. Purdue's generally thought to currently have a place on the very fringe of the Tournament field at the moment, so needless to say, wins of any and all kinds will be welcomed. Wisconsin, at 15-10, 8-6 in the Big Ten, is generally considered to be well positioned to make the NCAA Tournament, amidst a trying season on a number of fronts. That doesn't mean it's in any hurry to drop home games in the final weeks of the regular season.

PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (14-12, 7-8 B1G)

KEY PURDUE RESERVES # Player P HT/WT/YR STATS 55

Sasha Stefanovic G 6-4/195/SO

PTS: 8.8

3-PT: 37.0% 1 Aaron Wheeler F 6-9/205/SO PPG: 3.8

REB: 4.5 11 Isaiah Thompson G 6-1/165/FR PTS: 5.5 3-PT: 36.1% 32 Matt Haarms F/C 7-3/250/JR PPG: 9.3

REB: 4.7 3-PT: 37.0% BLK: 2.0

ABOUT PURDUE

• Rebounding figures to be imperative against Wisconsin. In the first meeting between these two teams (stats), Purdue enjoyed a staggering 42-16 rebounding advantage in a game in which Wisconsin managed just 15 first-half points. Evan Boudreaux, elevated into the starting five for that game, grabbed 13 rebounds, seven of them off the offensive glass.

Wisconsin's ninth in the Big Ten in defensive rebounding percentage and 12th in offensive rebounding percentage. • During Purdue's two-game losing streak since its win at Indiana, Penn State and Ohio State have combined to shoot 51 percent against the Boilermakers, but worse, 50 percent (23-of-46) from three-point range. They've been the two best three-point shooting games by percentage against Purdue this season. • Purdue's starting five at Ohio State — Jahaad Proctor replaced Sasha Stefanovic — was its eighth different first group of the season. • Proctor's averaging 13.2 points over the past six games. He's now shooting 38.9 percent from three-point range in Big Ten play, second only to Boudreaux. • As of mid-February, Purdue's gotten only two 20-point scoring games in Big Ten, those being Matt Haarms' 26 in the double-overtime win over Minnesota and Trevion Williams' 36 in the double-overtime loss at Michigan.

Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers (AP)

WISCONSIN BADGERS (15-10, 8-6 B1G)

KEY WISCONSIN RESERVES # Player P HT/WT/YR STATS 11 Micah Potter F 6-10/248/JR

PTS: 9.5

REB: 4.6 3-PT: 41.4% 12 Trevor Anderson G 6-2/200/SR PTS: 1.8 3-PT: 30.4% 5 Tyler Wahl F 6-7/214/FR PTS: 2.7 REB: 3.1

ABOUT WISCONSIN

• Wisconsin's prior loss at Purdue turned out to be its final game with one-time leading scorer Kobe King, who left the team following that game and intends to transfer. The Badgers are 3-2 without King and beat then-ranked Michigan State in Madison two games later. • Brad Davison scored 30 in the Badgers' win at Nebraska last time out, on 8-of-11 three-point shooting. D'Mitrick Trice was 5-of-6 from three, too. Purdue held both guards in check in the first meeting. • Perhaps the biggest threat Wisconsin's offense poses is that it can shoot threes from every position, especially from its posts, where Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter are both effective shooters. Reuvers is a 38-percent shooter and Potter 48 percent. Reuvers is one of the most improved players in the conference and another high-caliber big man in a conference loaded with them. Though Purdue had its way with the Badgers last time around, Reuvers' multi-faceted offensive skill set did pose some problems for Purdue's big men. He can score as a shooter, as a penetrator or in the post. He averages 12.5 points in Big Ten play. • Wisconsin is the third-lowest scoring team In the league during Big Ten play, averaging just 65.1 points, but has kept games low-scoring by allowing only 63.9 points. The Badgers are 347th nationally in tempo, per KenPom, and their average possession spans 20.2 seconds (345). Typical of the Big Ten, Wisconsin is 15th nationally in defensive efficiency by KenPom and 29th nationally in two-point percentage defense (44.3). • Only Northwestern has shot fewer foul shots in Big Ten play than the Badgers, who average 12.6 attempts per game.

THREE THINGS GUARD THE LINE REBOUNDING THE BIGS Purdue's getting torn up from three-point range lately, whether that's been hot shooting from opponents, defensive lapses or both. Wisconsin can shoot from every position, including its bigs. Its guards aren't necessarily dynamic off the bounce, but they can't be given space. Purdue should be the more physical team around the basket. But it was its effort in the first meeting with the Badgers that mattered most, led by Boudreaux. Wisconsin's probably spent the past few days discussing it, and Purdue ought to be ready to respond to the Badgers' response. Purdue can't win with its centerpieces — Trevion Williams and Matt Haarms — going 3-of-10 as they did at Ohio State. Purdue needs to attack Reuvers and Potter on D, finish at the basket or make shots Williams' passing affords them. Purdue just needs more here.

BOTTOM LINE