Game 4: Purdue vs. Chicago State
EMERALD COAST CLASSIC (ON-CAMPUS)
Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
Time: 2 p.m.
Venue: Mackey Arena (West Lafayette)
TV: None
Radio: Purdue Radio Network
|Team
|AP
|Coach
|NET
|KenPom
|KenPom - Win%
|
PUR
|
RV
|
RV
|
—
|
9
|
99.98%
|
CSU
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
353
|
0.02%
PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (1-2)
|#
|Player
|P
|HT/WT/YR
|STATS
|
1
|
F
|
6-9/205/SO
|
PPG: 6.7
REB: 7.7
STL: 2.3
|
3
|
G
|
6-3/205/SR
|
PPG: 17.0
REB: 4.0
3PT: 36.4%
|
20
|
G
|
6-7/225/JR
|
PPG: 6.0
REB: 4.5
AST: 4.5
|
2
|
G
|
6-4/175/SO
|
PPG: 11.7
REB: 4.0
AST: 3.7
|
32
|
C
|
7-3/250/JR
|
PPG: 13.0
FG: 68.2%
BLK: 3.7
|#
|Player
|P
|HT/WT/YR
|STATS
|
50
|
C/F
|
6-9/270/SO
|
PPG: 5.3
REB: 3.3
MIN: 13.3
|
12
|
F
|
6-8/220/SR
|
REB: 1.7
MIN: 6.3
|
11
|
G
|
6-1/165/FR
|
MIN: 11.0
|
55
|
G
|
6-4/195/SO
|
PPG: 10.0
3PT: 46.2%
MIN: 29.0
ABOUT PURDUE
• Purdue's coming off losses to Texas and Marquette, having been in positions to win both games, only to be undercut by slow starts to second halves and breakdowns in crunch time, among other factors.
• This Is the first game of the Emerald Coast Classic, which will take Purdue to Niceville, Fla., later In the month to face VCU, then either Tennessee or Florida State. The Classic will also Include a home game vs. Jacksonville State Nov. 23.
CHICAGO STATE COUGARS (1-2)
|#
|Player
|P
|HT/WT/YR
|STATS
|
4
|
F
|
6-7/210/JR
|
PPG: 7.3
REB: 6.7
|
23
|
F
|
6-7/200/JR
|
PPG: 7.3
REB: 4.7
|
0
|
G
|
6-3/190/FR
|
PPG: 3.7
REB: 2.7
AST: 2.3
|
1
|
G
|
6-3/190/JR
|
PPG: 14.3
AST: 4.7
|
5
|
G
|
5-11/160/JR
|
PPG: 20.0
AST: 4.0
ABOUT CHICAGO STATE
• The Cougars are ranked No. 353 nationally on KenPom, worst in Division I, the very sort of game Purdue is trying to rid Its non-conference schedules of, but had no say In this due to it being part of the Emerald Coast Classic.
• Chicago State Is coached by Lance Irvin, who wasn't hired until August after the job was open for about five months. Irvin's well-known in Chicago, the son of one of the city's grassroots icons, the late Mac Irvin.
|SHOW UP
|GET THE BALL INSIDE
|SECOND HALF
|
This shouldn't be a competitive game, but Purdue should treat it with respect. The Boilermakers certainly haven't reached a point where they can take anything for granted.
|
Look, this game won't simulate situations where Purdue needs work, but what Purdue does not work on is conditioning itself to play through the post, even vs. a low-major.
|
"This can't keep happening." Those were Matt Haarms' words after Purdue again didn't play well to start a second half. Again, this is a different game, but at least a chance to give good effort.
BOTTOM LINE
If It had its way, Purdue probably wouldn't schedule this game, for fear of a demerit on its résumé. It got the game anyway, and so it will take on one of the most challenged teams in DI. It likely won't be terribly interesting and if Purdue wins big, no one should, or will, beat their chests over it.
GoldandBlack.com Prediction: Purdue 87, Chicago State 52
