GoldandBlack - Game 5 Preview: Purdue at Miami

PURDUE (3-1) AT MIAMI (FLA) (2-0)

Big Ten/ACC Challenge Tuesday Dec. 8 5 p.m. ET ESPN2 Purdue Radio Network

ABOUT THIS GAME

Purdue's 3-1 and Miami (Fla.) as the meet In the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, in which the Hurricanes have won five of their last six and the Boilermakers have won nine of their last 11. ... This is the two teams' second meeting in the Challenge, as Purdue won 76-65 In Mackey Arena in 2011. ... Purdue is 3-0 all-time against the 'Canes. ... As it will turn out, all three of Purdue's high-major games in non-conference play will be against ACC teams, with Clemson having already been faced at the Space Coast Challenge and Notre Dame to come In the Crossroads Classic, in addition to Miami.

NUMBERS AND SUCH Team Top 25 NET KenPom KenPom — Win % Line* Purdue AP: — Coaches: — N/A 29 47% -1 Miami AP: — Coaches: — N/A 46 53% +1

ABOUT PURDUE

Purdue's coming off an ugly win over Valparaiso, its most flawed performance, all-told, of the season. ... Big news: Eric Hunter is expected to make his season debut for the Boilermakers after missing the first four games due to a knee injury sustained Nov. 9. If so, the junior guard will have beaten the six-week (to eight) estimate for his absence by about two weeks. Hunter is one of Purdue's best players and probably its best two-way player. ... Freshman Jaden Ivey will remain sidelined with a foot issue. ... Despite shooting poorly in the first half vs. Valpo, Purdue's 43.6 percent from three-point range this season, good for top-20 nationally.

BEST-GUESS STARTERS

C — 50 TREVION WILLIAMS (6-10, 265, Junior) 10.5 PPG • 11.5 RPG • 2.8 APG • 40% FG Williams played probably his best game against Valparaiso, but struggled at the foul line, a most-unwelcome early-season sight for Purdue. The Boilermakers will need his presence on the interior against the Hurricanes, who have some legit bigs to throw at the Boilermaker centers. Williams' interior scoring and inside-out passing are always important, but his presence on the glass may be even more so in this one. F — 1 AARON WHEELER (6-9, 205, Junior) 5.8 PPG • 5.5 RPG It's always helpful when Wheeler knocks down threes, but it's energetic plays like put-backs and transition stuff that can really impact games for Purdue too. This may be Purdue's most physical opponent up front this season and that'll be a challenge everyone must respond too. The 4s are going to have to guard Matt Cross out to the three-point line too. G — 55 SASHA STEFANOVIC (6-5, 200, Junior) 14.0 PPG • 3.8 APG • 3:1 A:TO • 55.6% 3-PT (15-27) Stefanovic is Purdue's rock right now. He's red-hot from three, but just playing really well all-around at the offensive end, the sort of veteran presence that could be especially important on the road. Stefanovic boasts the third-best three-point percentage nationally among players with 20 or more attempts this season, at just under 56 percent, and he's now Purdue's leading scorer, at 14 per game. G — 11 ISAIAH THOMPSON (6-1, 160, Sophomore) 10.5 PPG • 2.8 APG • 48% FG • 46.7% 3-PT (7-15) Eric Hunter's returning, but Thompson's role will remain prominent, and he sure looked capable last time out, logging 36 minutes without a turnover. He's been turnover-free in three of four games this season, and has shot well from long range and averaged 10-and-a-half points. Miami will throw quickness and athleticism at him, though, similar to Clemson. G — 5 BRANDON NEWMAN (6-5, 195, Redshirt Freshman) 12.0 PPG • 3.3 RPG • 2.0 AST • 42.1% 3-PT (8-19) Newman struggled against Valpo, for the first time in his young career. That's an overlying theme to this game for Purdue, how some of those young players who experienced adversity last time out respond.

ROTATION

G — 2 ERIC HUNTER JR. (6-4, 170, Junior) Hunter is such an important player for Purdue. It's really significant that he'll be back so soon. It remains to be seen whether Matt Painter will throw him right back into a full workload or ease him back in, but it's only been four games and Hunter has practiced the past few days. F — 0 MASON GILLIS (6-6, 230, Redshirt Freshman) 4.0 PPG • 1.8 RPG • 33.3% 3-PT (3-9) Gillis gave Purdue a distinct dose of much-needed energy during a pivotal swing against Valpo. Maybe that's how he can impact this team most profoundly this season. C — 15 ZACH EDEY (7-4, 285, Freshman) 13.8 PPG • 5.3 RPG • 72.4% FG • 76.5% FT Edey struggled badly against VU in the first half, then impacted the game considerably in the second. "He wasn't ready to play," Matt Painter said afterward. Lesson learned, perhaps. It'll be interesting to see how Edey carries himself against legitimate high-major size against Miami. Could help him if Miami is less likely to run second defenders in behind him, as smaller teams have almost no choice but to do. G — 25 ETHAN MORTON (6-6, 215, Freshman) 2.0 PPG • 3.3 APG • 30% 3-PT (3-10) With Hunter back, Morton's workload could even out after he really took one for the team the past few games as he continues to shake off mono's aftermath. He's done some really positive things nonetheless. SIDELINED G — 23 JADEN IVEY (6-4, 200, Freshman) C — 4 EMMANUEL DOWUONA (6-10, 245, Sophomore)

Miami's Isaiah Wong (AP)

ABOUT MIAMI

Miami is 2-0, with wins over overmatched North Florida and Stetson. ... Standout guard Chris Lykes, a 5-foot-6 scoring dynamo who averages 15.5 points and is the Hurricanes' best three-point shooter, hurt his ankle against Stetson and may not play. If he does play, there's no telling what a sore ankle could mean to his speed- and quickness-dependent game. Could be a significant personnel break for Purdue. ... Miami's really been stung by injury, as senior big man Sam Waardenburg was already lost for the season and promising freshman guard Earl Timberlake is sidelined indefinitely, too. ... Isaiah Wong has been excellent this season for Miami, as the big guard is averaging better than 18 points per game. ... Miami is a 33-percent three-point shooting team thus far, but that number drops to 28.6 when you take out Lykes' 5-of-11 shooting. ... Forward Matt Cross, a freshman, is a heady and skilled player who Purdue will need to keep track of at all times. He's made 3-of-5 from three-point range thus far. He was banged up against Stetson too but seems poised to play. ... Miami's been very good defensively thus far, and on the glass, but two games against low-major competition is a small sample size.

BEST GUESS STARTERS

F — 33 MATT CROSS (6-7, 225, Freshman) 10.5 PPG • 64% FG • 60% 3-PT (3-5) • 5.0 RPG C — 3 NYSIER BROOKS (7-0, 240, Senior) 7.5 PPG • 6.0 RPG G — 23 KAMERON MCGUSTY (6-5, 190, Senior) 10.5 PPG G— 2 ISAIAH WONG (6-3, 180, Sophomore) 18.5 PPG • 52% FG • 9.5 RPG G — 5 HARLOND BEVERLY (6-5, 185, Sophomore) 8 PPG • 9.5 RPG



ROTATION

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE PHYSICALITY THE GLASS CONTAINING DRIBBLE Miami has legit size that it can throw at Purdue big men Trevion Williams and Zach Edey and on the glass. This is Purdue's first true test in this regard, but the way small-ball opponents have been hitting threes, there's give-and-take there. The Boilermakers must prioritize being the physical aggressor on the defensive glass and chasing down long rebounds, because Miami's size and athleticism will create second chances if not. The Hurricanes will be the more athletic team and Purdue has been vulnerable on the perimeter to straight-line drives. It'll need to do the best it can protecting the paint, and its help D must be sound. Works in progress thus far.

PREDICTION: PURDUE 70, MIAMI (FLA.) 66