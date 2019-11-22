• This game is part of the Emerald Coast Classic, which will resume off campus next weekend, as Purdue will meet VCU Friday, then either Florida State or Tennessee Saturday.

• Purdue's will have had a full week between games now, an opportunity to practice, an opportunity Matt Painter covets in-season.

An emphasis: Getting the ball inside, where Matt Haarms in particularly has been under-used.

Haarms said Purdue has spent the week working on the post-entry game, including the guards and wings having to handle pressure on the perimeter as passers.

"We're saying, 'Throw it inside every time,'" Haarms said. ..."(Painter) is really making an effort to call guys out, to make sure they're throwing the ball inside, to make sure they're looking inside."

Through four games, Haarms has only gotten 12 post-up opportunities.

• Sophomore guard Sasha Stefanovic sat out the second half vs. Chicago State after apparently aggravating the foot issue — he calls it a chipped bone — he's been dealing with, then sat out practice Monday and Tuesday, but did practice on Thursday.