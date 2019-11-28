• Purdue enters play in Florida having dropped its first two games of the season to high-major competition — Texas and Marquette — in narrow fashion, before rebounding with one-sided wins over low-majors Chicago State and Jacksonville State during a break In the schedule that allowed for virtually two full weeks of practice, the hope being that that opportunity will pay dividends.

• The Boilermakers face the Rams for the first time since the 2011 NCAA Tournament, in which VCU upset Purdue at the United Center as part of its improbable run to the Final Four.

Purdue will face either Tennessee or Florida State Saturday.

If it beats VCU, it'll play at 7 p.m. ET; if not, 4 p.m.

• Against Jacksonville State, after a week spent emphasizing getting the ball inside, Matt Haarms and Trevion Williams were used more than any other game this season and both dominated. Purdue will hope that level of involvement becomes their norm.

• This is obviously a game where Purdue ball-handlers Nojel Eastern, Eric Hunter and Isaiah Thompson (if he sees much time) are critically important considering VCU's frenzied nature defensively. Purdue hasn't really been aggressively pressed to this point this season, even though it is part of what Green Bay, Texas and Jacksonville State do, typically.

Coming off Purdue's best passing game of the season vs. Jacksonville State, this will be another test of its decision-making, but also its composure.