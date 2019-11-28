Game 6: Purdue vs. #20 VCU
EMERALD COAST CLASSIC (OFF-CAMPUS)
Date: Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
Time: 9:35 p.m. ET
Venue: The Arena (Northwest Florida State College — Niceville, Fla.)
TV: CBS College Sports
Radio: Purdue Radio Network
Purdue Particulars: Roster | Schedule | Statistics
More: Purdue primer and GoldandBlack.com coverage
VCU Particulars: Roster | Schedule | Statistics
GoldandBlack.com in-game updates: @GoldandBlackcom | @brianneubert
|Team
|AP
|Coach
|NET
|KenPom
|KenPom - Win%
|
PUR
|
RV
|
RV
|
—
|
9
|
64%
|
VCU
|
20
|
19
|
—
|
37
|
36%
PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (3-2)
|#
|Player
|P
|HT/WT/YR
|STATS
|
1
|
F
|
6-9/205/SO
|
PPG: 7.6
REB: 8.0
STL: 1.4
|
3
|
G
|
6-3/205/SR
|
PPG: 15.6
FG: 50.8%
|
20
|
G
|
6-7/225/JR
|
PPG: 5.3
AST: 2.8
TO: 3 total
|
2
|
G
|
6-4/175/SO
|
PPG: 10.0
AST: 4.2
|
32
|
C
|
7-3/250/JR
|
PPG: 12.0
REB: 6.6
FG: 66.7%
BLK: 3.4
|#
|Player
|P
|HT/WT/YR
|STATS
|
50
|
C/F
|
6-9/270/SO
|
PPG: 6.8
FG: 68.4
MIN: 13.0
|
12
|
F
|
6-8/220/SR
|
PTS: 5.0
REB: 3.0
|
11
|
G
|
6-1/165/FR
|
MIN: 15.6
|
55
|
G
|
6-4/195/SO
|
PPG: 8.0
3PT: 41.7%
ABOUT PURDUE
• Purdue enters play in Florida having dropped its first two games of the season to high-major competition — Texas and Marquette — in narrow fashion, before rebounding with one-sided wins over low-majors Chicago State and Jacksonville State during a break In the schedule that allowed for virtually two full weeks of practice, the hope being that that opportunity will pay dividends.
• The Boilermakers face the Rams for the first time since the 2011 NCAA Tournament, in which VCU upset Purdue at the United Center as part of its improbable run to the Final Four.
Purdue will face either Tennessee or Florida State Saturday.
If it beats VCU, it'll play at 7 p.m. ET; if not, 4 p.m.
• Against Jacksonville State, after a week spent emphasizing getting the ball inside, Matt Haarms and Trevion Williams were used more than any other game this season and both dominated. Purdue will hope that level of involvement becomes their norm.
• This is obviously a game where Purdue ball-handlers Nojel Eastern, Eric Hunter and Isaiah Thompson (if he sees much time) are critically important considering VCU's frenzied nature defensively. Purdue hasn't really been aggressively pressed to this point this season, even though it is part of what Green Bay, Texas and Jacksonville State do, typically.
Coming off Purdue's best passing game of the season vs. Jacksonville State, this will be another test of its decision-making, but also its composure.
#20 VCU RAMS (6-0)
VCU Particulars: Roster | Schedule | Statistics
|#
|Player
|P
|HT/WT/YR
|STATS
|
14
|
F
|
6-7/250/JR
|
PPG: 11.5
REB: 10.5
FG: 58%
|
23
|
F
|
6-6/200/SR
|
PPG:8.0
3-PT: 46.2%
|
0
|
G
|
6-5/190/SR
|
PPG: 10.0
STL: 3.0
|
1
|
G
|
6-5/210/SR
|
PPG: 6.7
3-PT: 35%
|
2
|
G
|
6-2/190/SR
|
PPG: 15.2
STL: 1.7
3--PT: 51.7%
|#
|Player
|P
|HT/WT/YR
|STATS
|
10
|
G/F
|
6-6/210/SO
|
PPG: 5.6
REB: 3.0
|
5
|
G
|
6-3/165/FR
|
PPG: 7.0
3-PT: 33.3%
|
13
|
G
|
6-4/190/SR
|
PTS: 4.0
3-PT: 43.8%
|
11
|
G
|
6-4/185/SO
|
PPG: 4.2
ABOUT VCU
• VCU Is 6-0, with its lone high-major meeting being an 84-82 home win over then-ranked LSU.
• Nothing comes easy against VCU's Intense full-court pressure, pressing, trapping and scrambling. Opponents — albeit most of them low-majors to this point — are shooting only 33 percent vs. VCU and the Rams are 12.2 steals and 7.2 blocks, ranking among national leaders in both categories.
VCU's defense ranks fifth nationally in turnover percentage — 29.2 percent – and second In both block percentage (19.2) and steal percentage (16.8), per KenPom.com.
In VCU's win at home over LSU, it forced 26 turnovers and turned them into 37 points, clearly the difference in the game.
• Senior guard and returning first-team All-A-10 pick Marcus Evans averages 15.2 points and Is 15-of-29 from three-point range thus far.
• Big man Marcus Santos-Silva Is a force on the glass, averaging 10-and-a-half per game and ranking 16th nationally in offensive rebounding percentage, averaging about four offensive rebounds per game.
But, on average, VCU Is being outrebounded. Opponents are averaging more than 10 offensive rebounds per game. Part of that is the fact that they're shooting only 33 percent against the Rams and thus there are more offensive rebounding chances, but still, that number does stick out.
|COMPOSURE
|REBOUNDING
|PHYSICALITY
|
Obviously, Purdue's ball-handlers — or everyone who touches the ball for that matter — will have to be on high-alert for 40 minutes, concentrating and keeping a cool head. Otherwise, things can get ugly. VCU will be aggressive as can be.
|
On paper, this where Purdue could find an advantage. The offensive glass has been kind to the Boilermakers and not so much to the Rams, for whatever that's worth. Easy baskets could loom large if Purdue can find them.
|
Everyone who touches the ball will have to be ready to fight like hell to keep it. Also, Purdue's size around the baskiIt needs to defend at a high level, because VCU can't press off live-ball changes In possession.
BOTTOM LINE
It sure looked like Purdue got better between the Chicago State and Jacksonville State games, but credible competition will be the real test. Concentration has not been the Boilermakers' strong suit and it will be tested by this veteran VCU team. Here's guessing , though, that provided Purdue gets Matt Haarms and Trevion Williams established — that's up to the guards — it finds enough advantages to get a high-quality win.
GoldandBlack.com Prediction: Purdue 74, VCU 71
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.