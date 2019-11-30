EMERALD COAST CLASSIC (OFF-CAMPUS)

NUMBERS AND SUCH Team AP Coach NET KenPom KenPom - Win% PUR RV RV — 9 53% FSU RV RV — 16 47%

PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (4-2)

KEY PURDUE RESERVES # Player P HT/WT/YR STATS 50 Trevion Williams C/F 6-9/270/SO PPG: 6.8 FG: 68.4 MIN: 13.0 12 Evan Boudreaux F 6-8/220/SR PTS: 5.0 REB: 3.0 11 Isaiah Thompson G 6-1/165/FR MIN: 15.6 55 Sasha Stefanovic G 6-4/195/SO PPG: 8.0 3PT: 41.7%

ABOUT PURDUE

• Purdue beat No. 20 VCU Friday night to advance to the Emerald Coast Classic title game against the Seminoles, which dominated Tennessee Friday, only to hang on at the end and also win by three. • The Boilermakers faced Florida State last season In Tallahassee but lost 73-72 after the 'Noles closed the game on a 9-0 run. Purdue led by eight with 3:43 left.

FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES (6-01)

KEY VCU RESERVES # Player P HT/WT/YR STATS 4 Patrick Williams F 6-8/225/FR PPG: 10.4 REB: 3.6 FG: 56.4% 3-PT: 36.4% 5 Balsa Koprivica C 7-1/260/FR PPG: 7.0 3-PT: 33.3% FG: 81.8% 1 Raiquan Gray F 6-8/260/JR PTS: 5.2 REB: 3.4 2 Anthony Polite G 6-6/215/JR PPG: 5.4

REB: 3.0

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE

• After a season-opening loss at Pitt, FSU has won Its last six, Including a rout of Florida and a win over Tennessee that was more on-sided that the three-point margin suggests. • This might be the most physical team around the basket Purdue has seen, as Florida State rotates 7-footers Dominik Olejniczak and Balsa Koprivica. The tandem represents the most formidable pair of post presences Matt Haarms and Trevion Williams have seen to this point. • Freshman Patrick Williams has given FSU a real scoring threat off the bench. He's averaging 10 per game in a little more than 20 minutes per game. • Florida State Is fourth nationally In defensive efficiency per KenPom. Opponents are shooting only 36 percent collectively and averaging 18 turnovers and less than 60 points.

THREE THINGS HANDLING PRESSURE REBOUNDS/TURNOVERS CASH IN Florida State is going to defend like Purdue hasn't yet been defended this season, and they'll do it with physical athletes and they'll come in waves. If you thought VCU gave Purdue problems in halfcourt offense, this could be something more. FSU may not be a great offensive team, but Purdue can't make them one by allowing putbacks and pick-six buckets off giveaways, as it did vs. VCU. Rebounding is a essential in this game, because Purdue should be able to get some stops. No one's trying to miss layups and free throws, but against a defensive team like Florida State, they can be non-negotiable. Purdue was fortunate to beat VCU In spite of its missed opportunities.

