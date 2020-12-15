GoldandBlack - Game 7 Preview: Purdue vs. #20 Ohio State

PURDUE (4-2) VS. #20 OHIO STATE (5-0)

Big Ten season Wednesday Dec. 16 7 p.m. ET BTN Purdue Radio Network

ABOUT THIS GAME

The Big Ten opener for both teams, Purdue coming in at 4-2 and Ohio State at 5-0 and No. 20 nationally in the AP poll. The warped reality of Big Ten basketball games played in mostly empty arenas starts now.

NUMBERS AND SUCH Team Top 25 NET KenPom KenPom — Win % Line* Purdue AP: — Coaches: — N/A 32 52% -4 Ohio State AP: 20 Coaches: 19 N/A 21 48% +4

ABOUT PURDUE

The Boilermakers are 4-2 coming off Saturday night's 80-68 win over Indiana State in Mackey Arena. ... Matt Painter shuffled his starting lineup before that game, and big man Trevion Williams responded with 30 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. ... Purdue might — might — have freshman Jaden Ivey back from a foot issue. He's missed the past five games, but practiced on Monday and Tuesday. ... Center Emmanuel Dowuona also practiced for the first time this season this week. He is unlikely to play, however. ... Purdue is averaging 15.3 turnovers per game, ghastly turnover percentage of 22.3.

BEST-GUESS STARTERS

C — 15 ZACH EDEY (7-4, 285, Freshman) 13.3 PPG • 4.3RPG • 75% FG • 74.1% FT Purdue will want the freshman to cut back his turnovers and fouls, but he roars into Big Ten play averaging a team-best-tying 13.3 points on 75-percent shooting, averaging a staggering 34.4 points per 40 minutes. He's not only contributing, but he's Purdue's go-to guy when he's on the floor. F — 0 MASON GILLIS (6-6, 230, Redshirt Freshman) 5.0 PPG • 2.7 RPG • 35.7% 3-PT (5-14) Gillis' energy and effort have been a big deal for Purdue, but his passing has been an important element offensively, too, and as play gets more physical as Big Ten plays starts, his ruggedness might show up a little more. Banked in or not, he's shown he can make threes too. G — 55 SASHA STEFANOVIC (6-5, 200, Junior) 12.0 PPG • 3.3 APG • 2.5:1 A:TO • 52.8% 3-PT (19-36) Ohio State and everyone else In the Big Ten knows better than anyone what Purdue can be when Stefanovic is raining threes. He'll be guarded accordingly, so the Boilermakers may have to be especially precise offensively or effective on the offensive glass or in transition to get him shots. G — 2 ERIC HUNTER JR. (6-4, 170, Junior) 12.0 PPG • 2.5 APG (2 GAMES) Purdue's guards are going to have their hands full with Ohio State's pressure on defense. The Buckeyes really put heat on them last year in Columbus and blew up so much of the Boilermakers' offensive action. This will be a great test of Purdue's guards' — all of them — growth. Hunter may still be rounding back Into form after coming back from injury. G — 5 BRANDON NEWMAN (6-5, 195, Redshirt Freshman) 9.2 PPG • 3.2 RPG • 40.9% 3-PT (9-22) Newman simply hasn't gotten any shots the past couple of games. To his credit, he hasn't forced any. Purdue will need him taking better care of the basketball and making strides defensively now that Big Ten play starts.

ROTATION

C — 50 TREVION WILLIAMS (6-10, 265, Junior) 13.3 PPG • 10.3 RPG • 2.2 APG • 47.9% FG Williams erupted for 30 against Indiana State in his first game coming off the bench. Maybe this puts him on an upward trajectory from here on out. Purdue certainly hopes so. G — 11 ISAIAH THOMPSON (6-1, 160, Sophomore) 7.0 • 2.3 APG • 35% 3-PT (7-20) Thompson's been up and down this season. With Hunter back, he'll come off the bench, but still see plenty of run at both the 1 and 2, especially if Jaden Ivey remains out. G — 25 ETHAN MORTON (6-6, 215, Freshman) 1.3 PPG • 2.7 APG Morton must curb his turnovers. After his first turnover-free game, In 11 minutes at Miami, he committed three in 11 minutes against Indiana State. Painter just wants him to avoid trying to do too much and continue acclimating to college basketball post-mono. F — 1 AARON WHEELER (6-9, 205, Junior) 5.5 PPG • 6.5RPG The Indiana State game might have been the best all-around game of Wheeler's Purdue career. He was physical, energetic and defended, and wound up with 10 points because of it. G — 23 JADEN IVEY (6-4, 200, Freshman) (?) If Ivey plays, it'll give Purdue another scorer and a penetration threat, but keep in mind how much practice he's missed since he scorer 12 in his college debut vs. Liberty. SIDELINED C — 4 EMMANUEL DOWUONA (6-10, 245, Sophomore)

Duane Washington averages nearly 15 points for Ohio State this season. (USA Today Sports)

ABOUT OHIO STATE

Ohio State's coming off three games in the span of a week, most recently laboring to beat Cleveland State at home after a win over Notre Dame. ... The Buckeyes have been extremely short-handed, with leading scorer and rebounder E.J. Liddell out ill. After scoring 19 at Notre Dame, he missed the Cleveland State game. He's not been formally ruled out for Purdue, but initial reports of him falling Ill suggested he'd be out "indefinitely." ... Ohio State has also been without touted graduate transfer Seth Towns due to long-standing injury concerns. ... Quick reminder that Buckeye guard C.J. Walker is an Indianapolis native who was committed to Purdue out of high school before decommitting and landing at Florida State. Purdue used the open scholarship on eventual All-American Carsen Edwards. ... Ohio State is eighth nationally in turnover percentage, at just 13 percent. They are also top-25 nationally in offensive rebounding percentage and free-throw rate and top-10 nationally In steal percentage.

BEST GUESS STARTERS

ROTATION

G — 2 MUSA JALLOW (6-5, 210, Senior) 3.7 PPG • 3.7 RPG F — 23 ZED KEY (6-8, 245, Freshman) 6.8 PPG • 57.9% FG • 5.2 RPG G — 1 JIMMY SOTOS (6-3, 200, Senior) 1.8 PPG • 75% 3-PT (3-4)

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE TURNOVERS! GUARD PLAY STOP THE DRIBBLE Obviously. Purdue has really lapsed here, and it's an everybody problem. The Buckeyes are well equipped to extend the Boilermakers' woe here if the home team isn't careful. The Buckeyes are gonna be physical, grabby, reachy and all that stuff on the perimeter. It flummoxed Purdue and carbombed its offense last season in Columbus. Time to show growth. Ohio State may be able to spread Purdue out with its shooters, adding to the concern that the Boilermakers just haven't been very good at containing the dribble thus far.

PREDICTION: PURDUE 68, OHIO STATE 65