#1 Purdue will host Michigan State for Purdue's first ever 'white-out' game in retro jerseys and their sights set on continuing their historic start to the season.

Tyson Walker almost did it to Purdue again, but the Boilers survived his 30 points in East Lansing and Purdue will now host the Spartans with a two game lead in the Big Ten and the #1 ranking in the nation.



Tom Izzo took a chance, leaving Zach Edey one on one for most the game in the Breslin Center and the National Player of the Year went for 32 points including the game winner that gave Purdue the 64-63 win. But as Painter said on Saturday, one play can be the difference between being a genius and being an idiot. For Michigan State, Edey got one too many clean looks, but they nearly did what only one team has done all season, beat Purdue.



The Spartans hope that the addition of Malik Hall will be the difference this time. Hall, a 6-8 220 lb wing/forward, was forced to sit out the team's first matchup, but made his return in Michigan State's last game against Iowa. He flashed the all around game that makes the hybrid wing/forward such a tough addition to the Spartans rotation, with 11 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds.



"Just a good player," Painter said on Saturday after practice about Malik Hall being back out there for the Spartans. "Helps you in all areas. Sometimes when you lose a guy, they help you in certain areas. He's one of those guys that's versatile and plays on both ends. Just an all around player."



The first time these two teams played, they were almost even. Now, Purdue gets to add Mackey to the mix and Spartans get Hall.



Which will pay bigger dividends? Mackey Arena or Malik Hall?





Spartans Starting 5 PPG RPG APG 2FGM-A 3FGM-A Tyson Walker 6-1 | 180 lbs 14.1 2.4 2.7 79-174 (.454) 37-90 (.411) Jaden Akins 6-4 | 190 lbs 8.8 3.8 1.4 29-79 (.367) 26-59 (.441) AJ Hoggard 6-4 | 205 lbs 12.4 3.8 5.9 73-166 (.440) 15-51 (.294) Joey Hauser 6-9 | 220 lbs 13.7 7.6 2.1 63-119 (.529) 39-95 (.411) Mady Sissoko 6-9 | 240 lbs 5.8 6.9 0.6 43-75 (.573) 0-0 (.000)

Big Ten Showcase

#1 Purdue and Michigan will tip-off at 12:15 on CBS ahead of the NFL playoffs which should mean big viewership for the #1 team in the nation. The Big Ten doesn't have another ranked team at the moment, and the #2 team in the country, Alabama, just lost big-time to Oklahoma. All eyes will be on Purdue as they look to stay on top of the national ranks for the second straight week.



But those eyes tuning into Mackey Arena might be in for a surprise. It will be Purdue's first ever 'WHITE OUT' as they host the Spartans.



Smith looks to stay on the court again the Spartans.

"Just picking and choosing where being aggressive and not being aggressive," Braden Smith said about his mindset going into Purdue's second game against Michigan State. In their first matchup, the freshman guard got into foul trouble early, and it carried into the second half. It meant Smith had one of his least impactful games of the season, playing just 26 minutes and scoring just 4 points.



It was an inopportune time for the guard to have to go to the bench. With Hall out, Michigan State leaned even heavier on their three guard lineup with Tyson Walker, AJ Hoggard, and Jaden Akins. All three guards are capable ball handlers and are able to attack at all three levels of the floor where they can score and pass.



With Smith out, Purdue wasn't able to match with three guards, an early move Painter went for with David Jenkins Jr. joining the floor with Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith. Instead, Smith would pick up fouls and Purdue would go with a more traditional back court. It allowed Michigan State, and Walker in particular, to attack Purdue off the dribble and get isolated onto Zach Edey.



Edey's defense this year has been improved and his advanced metrics grade him out as one of the nation's most impactful defenders, but he was on an island more than Painter would like against Walker. Walker hit a lot of tough shots, but was also to take advantage of Edey by giving up the ball and relocating for open looks after the switch.



Smith says Purdue, and him in particular, will try to fight over screens and stay more attached to the Spartans ball handlers.

Biggest problem?

How will Izzo decide to defend Zach Edey down low this time?



Matt Painter said he can't coach both teams, but he'd guess they'll show Edey a variety of looks. In the first game where Edey was able to get 32 points on 26 looks, Michigan State was pretty consistent in letting Edey try to attack the Spartans 1 on 1 on the block. It led to a lot of clean looks for the big man who said after the game he felt like he missed a lot of shots he expects to make.



Michigan State out rebounded Purdue 30-29 in their first match up. Edey had 17 rebounds and Caleb Furst had 6. The more Michigan State has to shade its defense towards Edey, the more other Boilermakers will be able to attack the glass. Purdue will look to out rebound the Spartans this time at home. Winning the possession war will be crucial, as it always is with Izzo coached opponents.



Not doubling Edey allows Edey to make simple reads. One defender means attack. He had just 1 turnover against the Spartans while Purdue as a team did a better job protecting the ball then Michigan State. Purdue had just 9 turnovers on the road while Michigan State had 12.



"Can you stop somebody with what you're trying to scheme to do and still rebound," Painter said on Saturday. "I think that'll be a key thing for them and for us."



For Michigan State, it's figuring out how to defend Zach Edey inside. For Purdue, figuring out how to slow down Tyson Walker with the ball in his hand.

Containing Hauser

Joey Hauser is a good barometer of Michigan State's success. When the sharp shooting big man gets good looks and converts, the Spartans normally win.



Purdue did a good job limiting Hauser in their first match up, giving up just 10 points while forcing him into 2 turnovers and just 1 of 4 shooting from three. Malik Hall's return will mean Michigan State will be able to play bigger without sacrificing defense and spacing. Both those are things that could help in Hauser's second match up with Purdue.



Purdue will need to be disciplined and sharp when it comes to traveling with Hauser through the bevy of screens Izzo will set up for his big man. Good portions of Purdue's practice on Saturday was focused on how to defend Hauser through screens, when to go under, and pointing out the importance of staying on his hip.







