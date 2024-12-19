Game Preview | #16 Purdue vs. #2 Auburn | Battle in Birmingham

(Photo by © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

A showdown awaits in Alabama

The Battle in Birmingham will play host to #2 Auburn (10-1) taking on #16 Purdue (8-3) on Saturday afternoon.





This is the first of a two game semi-neutral site agreement between the two programs. Coach Bruce Pearl and his Auburn Tigers will take the trip up to Indianapolis next year as part of the Indy Classic.





This game will be a showdown of two of the country's best offenses though both teams come in hobbling. Purdue's injuries have been on the scoreboard where it's lost two of its last three games, including a semi-neutral loss to Texas A&M in this year's Indy Classic.



For Auburn, its injury is a literal one, with Auburn star Johni Broome suffering a shoulder injury last game and unlikely to be available in this one.





But both teams enter as two of the most tested teams in the country. Auburn has already faced the likes of: Houston, Iowa State, Memphis, Duke, and Ohio State.





For Purdue, the Auburn game finishes off a daunting non-conference slate: Alabama, Marquette, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M.





Now two high powered offenses will go head to head in a semi-neutral setting as one of the marquee matchups of the college basketball season.

A look at Auburn through the eyes of AuburnSports

Auburn will be without its star player

Chaney Johnson is coming off a career-high.

Denver Jones emerges as deadly shooter

Purdue's defense to be tested

Purdue's defensive efforts have been uneven throughout the start of the season. It starts on the perimeter where Purdue's abillity to stay in front of the ball has been a consistent issue.



"Not a little bit of a problem," Painter said Thursday when asked if part of the problem has been containing the dribble. "It's been a problem. We have to have guys concentrate better."





Purdue's defense has been tested. Purdue has been tested, but not even Alabama has the firepower that Auburn's had to start the year. Auburn is not just a one way offense.





"The combination of their front line and ability to score the basket in different ways with straight up quickness and athleticism," Painter said of how Auburn’s team attacks defenses. It's not just Auburn's starters either. "Very few people can sub and be better and they can."





That depth will be checked for the first time this season with Auburn's star big Johni Broome to miss his first game of the season with a shoulder injury he suffered at the start of the Georgia State game.

"Well they still have great physical players down there," Painter said about Auburn replacing Broome's replacement.







Still, for college basketball fans, Broome missing the game and the matchup with Trey Kaufman-Renn will rob viewers the pleasure of watching one of the best big matchups available in the country.

Purdue's message is simple