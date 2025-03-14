Game Preview and How to Watch | Purdue vs. Michigan | The rubber match

Michigan is no longer a quirky offense that runs its offense through its bigs off the dribble. Michigan is a known quality, a flawed but tall and skilled collection of familiar parts to Purdue after 80 minutes of competitive action between Purdue and Michigan during the season.



In the new Big Ten, teams only play twice three times during the regular season. That was Purdue and Michigan's fate during this regular season. Purdue dominated at home against the Wolverines, running Michigan out of the building early and yanking their starters by the halfway point in the second half.



In the rematch, Michigan got its revenge by winning in the Crisler Center, even if the margin of victory was less convincing. Purdue still had starters sitting at the end of that, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Caleb Furst that is, both struggling and succumbing to foul trouble



Purdue and Michigan's path through the Big Ten mirror each others. Both have spent time at the top of the conference. Both have looked like the best team in the conference.



But both also struggled at the end of the conference season. Purdue had a four game losing streak and Michigan finished the season losing three straight. The highs have been high, but the lows have been lows.



The two inconsistent but talented squads now meet up on the third day of the Big Ten Tournament. Both of them hover around the 4 and 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and both need to do work to get to a preferred destination. Both teams can also use some confidence going into the tournament.