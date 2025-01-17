Game Preview| How to Watch | #17 Purdue at #13 Oregon | Lucky number 7

But the Ducks stand as Purdue's turn back towards taking on some of the best teams in the country. Something Purdue struggled with a bit in their loaded non-conference and early season schedule. Purdue's on court performance, results, and metrics have been outstanding as its rocketed into the top-10 on Kenpom and its defense has gone from the high 70's to approaching top-30 in the country. How much of that was Purdue finding a rotation and style of play fitting its team, or how much of that was its competition? Going into Oregon will give Purdue a definitive statement either way. Because the Ducks have already made a splash in the Big Ten.

The Purdue Boilermakers are riding a high into Eugene as winners of six straight games including five in the Big Ten. With the Michigan loss last night, only Michigan State now sits above Purdue at 6-0 in the conference. Purdue is the only other 6 game winner and Michigan State is staring down a tough matchup with Illinois on Sunday. Purdue has its own tough matchup, the second of two games on its West Coast Big Ten trip. After a first half game Wednesday night that saw Purdue miss shots and struggle against Washington's hedging and length on the defensive end, the Boilers got rolling in the second half. Purdue throttled the Huskies and won in decisive fashion for its third road win of the season, all coming in the last six game win streak. But Purdue's six game win streak hasn't come at the expense of the top of the Big Ten. Instead, in those five conference wins, Purdue beat the 11th, 14th, 15th, 17th, and last place team in the Big Ten conference as of Friday afternoon. Purdue's swing to Oregon is about more than just heading out west to take on the new batch of Big Ten teams. It's a signal that Purdue's conference schedule is going to ratchet up with a three game home stand following its west coast trip that will feature Ohio State, Michigan, and Indiana.

With UCLA cracking underneath the physical nature of the Big Ten and the extensive travel of the Big Ten, Oregon stands alone for the hope of western dominance in the Big Ten. Oregon has some of the leagues best wins and none of its bad losses.





Oregon has taken down a Texas A&M team that got the better of Purdue in December. It also picked up a win against Alabama, just as Purdue did in November.





It hasn't been able to flex its muscles as much in conference play with a home loss to UCLA and a home loss to Illinois, but neither loss is a season breaker. Instead, Oregon has won three straight, knocking off Maryland at home and then going on the road to beat Ohio State and Penn State in back to back games.





That game against Penn State was last Sunday which means Oregon has had nearly a week to rest and prepare for a Purdue team that left Tuesday morning for its flight out west and stayed on the west coast to play Washington and Oregon.





Oregon, like Purdue, is ranked inside the top-40 for both offensive and defensive efficiency on Kenpom. It hasn't done anything exceptionally, but also doesn't have any weaknesses.







It has big wings and athletic guards, a seven-footer that can shoot outside and bang down low. Oregon also is aggressive with its switching, working to cut off off ball movement and ball screens on the perimeter, and when Oregon gets the ball, it will run.









Oregon will try and press and be the physical team that Purdue has struggled against in its four losses, but Oregon has also struggled to score the ball at times. While it wants to play fast, Purdue has done well at forcing teams into the half court. If this is a controlled possession game, it favors the Boilers.





But with a home crowd behind them, can the Ducks knock off the back to back Big Ten champs in the first conference matchup between them?



