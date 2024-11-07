Game Preview | Northern Kentucky at #14 Purdue

#14 Purdue's non-conference regular season win streak is now at 35 games after Purdue opened the 2024-25 season with a 90-73 victory over Texas A&M Corpus Christi.









Purdue's second game of the year will feature Northern Kentucky traveling to Mackey Arena on Friday night.









Northern Kentucky lost its season-opener on the road against Florida State, 74-62.









Purdue's team has evolved after losing Zach Edey to the NBA Draft into a three-headed monster on offense with Fletcher Loyer leading the way with points (21), Braden Smith controlling the offense (15 assists), and Trey Kaufman-Renn dominating down low (15 pts, 9 rbs) in its first game.









While the three have reliably led Purdue's offense through two exhibition games and the season-opener, Braden Smith is already making claim as the best player in the Big Ten, and maybe the country.











The junior guard has started every game alongside Loyer since coming to Purdue as a true freshman in 2022-23. The Westfield native is the Big Ten's premiere guard and one of the most prolific guards in the country. Smith did everything for Purdue in its season opener. Smith finished the game with 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 15 assists. That assist total is just one shy of his career record as he threatened to record his first triple-double after getting close a handful of times last year.





But Purdue's experience is balanced with four true freshmen that will play real minutes for the Boilers.









Gicarri Harris has earned his way into the starting lineup, the true freshman guard from Georgia, and knocked down a key three-pointer late in his first regular season game while providing size and defense at the guard spot. Painter has gone with Harris because of the added ball handling he provides and his ability to pick up point guards full court, saving Smith from having to expend himself even more on the defensive end.











Daniel Jacobsen, Purdue's 7-4 true freshman center, also drew a start in his first career start, impressing with his best minutes coming in the closing six minutes of the win. Jacobsen's production was encouraging for a position that is still a question mark at this stage of the season. Jacobsen had 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 blocks in his first game. He flashed rim protection that no one else on the roster really has.







But Purdue's most unheralded starter might have had Purdue's best game. Fletcher Loyer led Purdue in scoring with 21 points on 6 of 10 shooting including knocking down 3 of his 5 three-point attempts. He also had a key stretch where he helped Purdue separate on the scoreboard late in the second half by knocking down a corner three and then drawing three free throws on a pump fake with the shot clock winding down. In a game where Purdue struggled to hold onto the ball, Loyer counted for just one turnover.









It's a different Purdue team heading into the 2024-25 from last season, but there's still plenty of experience at the guard spots and the freshmen have already shown an ability to provide a spark as Purdue and Matt Painter looks to run through another challenging non-conference schedule as they look to win its third straight Big Ten Conference.



