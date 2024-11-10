Game Preview | Yale vs. #14 Purdue | Life after Jacobsen

(Photo by © Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images)

Purdue's 2-0 start is overshadowed by loss of true freshman center.

The news was announced on Sunday that talented freshman, Daniel Jacobsen, will likely be out for the season with a fractured tibia suffered a minute into Purdue's second game of the season.





Jacobsen started both of Purdue's first two games, and the 7-4 true freshman looked like the next in a long list of dynamic bigs for Matt Painter over the last two decades. Now, a formerly crowded big man room has even more questions as Purdue's schedule starts to get some teeth as Purdue plays host on Monday to Yale, and then #2 Alabama on Friday.







Now Purdue has to face the best player on its schedule to this point, Yale's John Poulakidas, while not overlooking a dangerous Yale team with the #2 team in the country waiting later in the week.







With the test results showing the fracture happening on Sunday, Painter has just one day to prepare for life without the 7-4 shot blocker, but Purdue has one of the deepest front courts in the country. The game against Yale will be the first look into who will fill the big man role for Purdue going forward.



Yale (1-1)

Yale has had an uneven start to its season. It won its season opener handidly, beating Quinnipiac 88-62 at home. Poulakidas led the way with 19 points, but it was Yale's dominance on the glass that created the route with Yale edging Quinnipiac 50-27 on the boards. Yale had 21 offensive rebounds.



Balanced scoring also helped Yale with four different players reaching double-figures.



Yale didn't have near the day on the glass in its second game with just 6 offensive rebounds and Yale lost on the road, 91-79, against Illinois Chicago despite shooting 11 of 24 from the three point line.

For the second straight game, Yale struggled to keep hold of the ball. Its 16 turnovers against Illinois Chicago was one more than it had in its season opener. Purdue is coming off a game where it forced Northern Kentucky into 13 turnovers.





Yale has a 20% turnover rate to start the season and has struggled to convert inside the three-point line. Yale is shooting 48% from two while making nearly 41% of its threes. Painter's defense has focused on not allowing teams to get into the paint through its first two games to mixed results. Teams are shooting 43.9% from two against Purdue this season.

John Poulakidas

Poulakidas enters his fourth year with Yale and his third as a starter. The sweet shooting lefty had a coming out party last season in the NCAA Tournament, leading the Bulldogs past a talented Auburn team in the first round behind his 28 points and 6 of 9 three-point shooting.





The 6-6 wing/guard is one of the Ivy League's best scorers and he's a versatile, dangerous player with the ball in his hand. He's comfortable shooting off the dribble or driving and attacking in the mid-range.









Poulakidas has been a 40% shooter the last two seasons, and this year he seemed to have an even brighter green light. He's attempted 19 three-pointers in just two games this season. Poulakidas is coming into the game Monday averaging 20 points a game despite losing a bit of last season's efficiency.







That's not something Purdue can count on continuuing. Purdue has yet to be challenged by a great shooter this season. It will be an early test for wings Gicarri Harris, Myles Colvin, and Camden Heide. Purdue has played teams this season with smaller guards on the wing.







Purdue's defense has struggled to contain dribblers at times this year. Poulakidas will be a good test to see how Purdue can handle the stress of an elite shooter off the dribble as it learns to live life without Daniel Jacobsen on the floor to anchor the paint.



Especially with Alabama lurking and some of the best perimeter scorers in the country.

How will Purdue's big men play?

With Daniel Jacobsen out, the minutes are now available for Will Berg, Raleigh Burgess, and Caleb Furst and Yale will be their first chance to make a good impression.







Will Berg is likely to take over the starting spot with Jacobsen out. Berg started Purdue's first exhibition game against Creighton before being replaced in the second half by Jacobsen. Berg is Purdue's next biggest big at 7-2. The redshirt sophomore didn't get a chance to make an impact on the floor in his first year of eligibility but has already done some nice things for head coach Matt Painter in Purdue's first two games. Without Jacobsen, rebounding will be an emphasis and Berg is still Purdue's best rebounding big.







Berg had 7 points and 7 rebounds in 17 minutes of action in Northern Kentucky after Jacobsen's injury.







Caleb Furst got on the floor for 12 minutes after playing just 2 minutes in the first game of the season. Furst made the most of the minutes, scoring 8 points and grabbed 2 rebounds. He's Purdue's most versatile defender and it remains to be seen how Purdue's defense will exist without elite shot blocking.





For Raleigh Burgess, Purdue's other true freshman big, the question might be more of if he's ready for more minutes than if he deserves them. After a strong start to his season, one that almost started with a redshirt, Burgess hit the freshman wall early, gassing out in the second half against Northern Kentucky. Painter said they'll have to work on his conditioning before knowing the extent of Jacobsen's injury. Now, it might be even more important that Burgess builds up his stamina to player longer than two or three minutes at a time. Burgess offers some of the best two-way ability on Purdue's front court.





How to watch