Game time announced for Purdue vs. McNeese | How to watch

#4 seed Purdue in the Midwest bracket helped get the NCAA Tournament kick started by winning the second game of the day, 75-63, in Providence, Rhode Island on Thursday. It was the second game of the day and preceded one of the biggest upsets of the day.
#12 McNeese took down #5 Clemson after leading most the game by 20+ points, the Tigers made a furious comeback, but never took the lead back and lost to Will Wade and his McNeese squad, 69-67.
That sets up a #4-#12 matchup in the second round of the Midwest bracket.
We now know Purdue-McNeese will get the Round of 32 started. CBS released game times for Saturday and the Providence pod will get things going.
How to watch
Where: Providence, Rhode Island
When: 12:10 P.M. ET, March 22nd
How to watch: CBS or the March Madness app
McNeese was a popular pick to upset whichever lower seed it got paired up with going into the NCAA Tournament and made good on that threat by toppling Clemson to gain its first win in the NCAA Tournament in program history.
Now it'll get a chance to add another upset to its resume by taking down last year's runner-ups, Purdue.
Purdue was tested on Thursday against High Point, but never trailed in the second half and has first-team All-American Braden Smith leading the way.
The showdown at noon on Saturday will be an intriguing matchup of one of the best offensive teams in the country, Purdue, against one of the best defensive teams, McNeese.
The winner will advance to Indianapolis and the Sweet Sixteen to play the winner of Houston and Gonzaga.