Game time announced for Purdue vs. McNeese | How to watch

#4 seed Purdue in the Midwest bracket helped get the NCAA Tournament kick started by winning the second game of the day, 75-63, in Providence, Rhode Island on Thursday. It was the second game of the day and preceded one of the biggest upsets of the day.



#12 McNeese took down #5 Clemson after leading most the game by 20+ points, the Tigers made a furious comeback, but never took the lead back and lost to Will Wade and his McNeese squad, 69-67.







That sets up a #4-#12 matchup in the second round of the Midwest bracket.



We now know Purdue-McNeese will get the Round of 32 started. CBS released game times for Saturday and the Providence pod will get things going.



