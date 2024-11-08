Game Wrap | #14 Purdue 72, Northern Kentucky 50 | Jacobsen hurt in win

Purdue wins its second game of the season, handling the Norse 72-50 behind another efficient night from Fletcher Loyer.





As with Purdue's first game in the season, Purdue's offense got it going early, jumping out to an 18-4 lead five minutes into the game after scoring on its first four possessions, including knocking down its first three three-pointers.









Purdue's team did take a hit early with true freshman, starting center, Daniel Jacobsen going down with what appeared to be a shin contusion on the secnod possession of the game just below the knee that had him on crutches on the bench for the rest of the game.













As it did in the first game, Purdue's offense went through a dry spell that included over five minutes without a field goal.









Northern Kentucky responded by scoring 9 straight points, pulling the game to 21-16.













But Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn re-entered the game and turned two straight Purdue misses into buckets by attacking the offensive glass.













Purdue's defense, unlike against Texas A&M CC, never faltered. Raleigh Burgess helped force a miss shot on one end, and at the other, Braden Smith found Myles Colvin for an alley-oop lay up in transition.













Myles Colvin would add a corner three at the end of the first half to give Purdue a 37-22 lead.













Fletcher Loyer would continue his hot shooting to start the season, opening the second half with a corner three. He'd finish the game going 4 of 5 from three which has him at 7 of 10 from three through two games. Loyer's 16 points led the team for the second time this season.







Despite a relatively quiet night from Braden Smith (11 points, 2 rebounds, 7 assists), the Boilers built on its lead in the second half. Will Berg had back to back baskets to help extend the lead, and a Fletcher Loyer lay up after an over the head pass by Gicarri Harris put Purdue up 66-40 with just over four minutes to play all but sealed the game and put the starters on the bench to watch the final bit of action.





Trey Kaufman-Renn finished the game with an efficient 14 points on 4 of 5 shooting from the floor, getting to the line 8 times and making 6 of them.









No other Boiler was in double-figures.