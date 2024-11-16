Game Wrap | #4 Penn State 49, Purdue 10 | Ross Aid Needed

(Photo by © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Purdue's nightmare season continues

Purdue moves to 1-9 on the season after being dropped by #4 Penn State, 49-10, at home.





Ryan Walters and company continue to fail to even be competitive as Penn State jumped out to a 21-3 first half lead. The Nittany Lions expanded the lead quickly in the second half as tight end Tyler Warren dominated at every level of the game. Warren had 3 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown on top of catching 8 balls for 127 yards and another touchdown.





Purdue's offense continued to stall as Hudson Card was just 11 of 20 for 155 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Card was only sacked once, but struggled to have much time to find open receivers downfield. Card would be relieved in the second half by Ryan Browne with the game well in hand for the Nittany Lions.



Purdue's only bright spot was their own tight end, Max Klare, who caught 7 passes for 91 yards and Purdue's lone touchdown late in the second half.





Penn State's QB Drew Allar had his way with Purdue, going 17 of 19 for 247 yards and 3 touchdowns.



This is Purdue's ninth straight loss of the season and it's fourth loss of 39 or more points.

Penn State opening drive

It didn't take long for Penn State to assert itself against a struggling Purdue defense. Drew Allar led the way, completing all five of his passing attempts for 63 yards, including a touchdown pass rolling out to his right to running back Kaytron Allen for two yards. Allar connected to tight end Tyler Warren three times for 59 yards, including a 27 yard pass that set up Penn State inside the red zone.

1st Quarter: Penn State 7, Purdue 0

Purdue opening drive

Another promising start with Devin Mockobee on the ground and Max Klare in the air combined for an early first down, but offensive line issues plagued Purdue again. Hudson Card was sacked on second down, forcing a 3rd and 15 and had to throw it away on third down as pressure got to him again. Purdue would punt and Keelan Crimmins would pin Penn State inside its own ten yard line.

Penn State 2nd drive

Despite being backed up at its own 7 yard line, Penn State's offense once again moved swiftly up the field. Again, Allar was able to get whatever he wanted in the air. He was five of five again and capped off the drive with a 15 yard TD pass to Tyler Warren who was able to come down with the ball and get one foot in at the left sideline.

1st Quarter: Penn State 14, Purdue 0

Purdue 2nd drive

Two Reggie Love runs and an incomplete pass would end Purdue's second drive in three plays as Penn State continued to get pressure on Card.

Penn State 3rd drive

Purdue's defense forced Allar's first incompletion on first down, and then held up on third and two by tackling Kaytron Allen for a four yard loss to hold the Nittany Lions for the first time.

Purdue 3rd drive

Purdue's run game got going on its third drive. Devin Mockobee went for 17 yards on first down. Then, Mockobee picked up a second first down on third down. Reggie Love got into the mix tos et up third and one on the next set of downs and Hudson Card converted with a sprint out to the right. Then Card found Max Klare on the right side of the field. The tight end was able to avoid a tackler and get upfield inside the Penn State 10 yard line with a 29 yard catch and run. Purdue couldn't get into the end zone, but did convert a field goal for its first points of the game.

2nd Quarter: Penn State 14, Purdue 3

Penn State 4th drive

Purdue looked to have Penn State stopped near midfield, but Tyler Warren had other ideas. Warren, the tight end, took a direct snap on fourth and short and converted for a first down. Then Penn State went to its bag of trick plays. Penn State threw a lateral to one side of the fieldand then threw the ball back across the field to Warren who took the pass up the field to inside Purdue's ten yard line. Penn State would score on the next play when Nicholas Singleton ran ten yards into the end zone.

2nd Quarter: Penn State 21, Purdue 3

Purdue 4th drive

Max Klare caught another first down when Card had time to move around the pocket and then fight his tight end over the middle of the field, but Purdue couldn't capitalize. Two rushes and an incompletion later and Purdue would punt the ball back to Penn State with just over two minutes left in the half.

Penn State 5th drive

After a first down run on Penn State's first play, Purdue's defense would get a stop on third and seven. Kaytron Allen would get stepped three yards shy of the first down and Penn State would punt the ball back to Purdue.

Purdue 5th drive

With just over a minute left in the half, Purdue got the ball inside its own 15 yard line. It looked like Purdue might give Penn State the ball back with time for the Nittany Lions to score again, but Hudson Card found Jahmal Edrine on third down for a big conversion. Two more Max Klare completions would have Purdue threatening to score their own points before the half. Card again found Edrine by throwing a ball up to the right where Edrine came down with the ball as the defender tried to wrestle the ball away from him.





Instead, Purdue would get to kick a field goal with 4 seconds remaining, but instead Ben Freehill would miss a 49 yard field goal to end the half.

At halftime, Purdue 3, Penn State 21

Purdue opening 2nd half drive

Purdue would go three and out to start the second half after Hudson Card failed to convert on third down after two stuffed runs to start the drive.

Penn State opening 2nd half drive

Tyler Warren is a bad man and Purdue continued to have no answer for the tight end. It was Warren again burning Purdue taking the direction snap. This time, Warren took the snap, went left, and then cut back up field going untouched on the third play of the drive 48 yards for a touchdown.

3rd Quarter - Penn State 28, Purdue 3

Purdue second drive second half

A 19 yard completion to Kam Brown on second down had Purdue moving the chains, but back to back holding calls followed by an illegal forward pass doomed Purdue's possession before it could get close to scoring. Purdue would be forced to punt.

Penn State second drive second half

It took six plays for Penn State to blow this one open even more. After a 20 yard pass to Kaytron Allen, Drew Allar had all day to move right of the pocket and look downfield. What he found was a wide open Harrison Wallace III behind every Purdue defender. Wallace came down with the ball for a 46 yard touchdown pass.

3rd Quarter - Penn State 35, Purdue 3

Purdue third possession second half

Ryan Browne came in for Hudson Card at quarterback, but Purdue's offense would fail to get even a first down and a sack on third down would set Purdue up for another three and out.

Penn State third possession second half

Penn State would also move to its backup QB. Beau Pribula would take two snaps for two QB runs to start the series, and then found Khalil Dinkins on third and eight to convert the first down. The next play should have been a touchdown as Pribula delivered a perfect pass to a wide open Anthony Ivey behind the Purdue defense, but Ivey dropped the pass. It'd take one play for Penn State to make up for it. Pribula would keep on a QB option and go untouched up the left side 49 yards for a touchdown.

Penn State 42, Purdue 3

Purdue fourth possession second half

Despite a first down penalty against Penn State to set up a 1st and 5, Browne and his Boilers would go three and out again.

Penn State fourth possession second half

Too little, too late, but Purdue stopped Penn State on three straight runs to get the ball back.

Purdue fifth possession second half

With back ups in on both sides, Purdue's offense would get its first touchdown of the game. Jaheim Merriweather started the drive with an 18 yard run. Max Klare finished it, catching a 20 yard wheel route up the left side from Ryan Browne.

4th Quarter: Penn State 42, Purdue 10

Penn State fifth possession second half