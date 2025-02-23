Game Wrap | Purdue 58, Indiana 73 | Purdue collapses for 4th straight loss

(Photo by © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

In front of the chair Bob Knight threw across the court in this rivalry forty years ago, IU found a little magic as it makes a final push for the NCAA Tournament, sitting on the Boilers, 73-58.



IU looked like the better team to start the first half. After a CJ Cox opening steal on an in bounds and lay up to take the early 2-0 lead, IU went to work at a Purdue defense seeing ghosts right now.



Trey Galloway got a lay up for IU, Myles Rice got one to go at the rim, and Malik Reneau got a lay up for IU's first six points.



A Luke Goode three and a Anthony Leal lay up turned IU's lead to five, 11-6, in the first few minutes of play.

That lead extended to 13-19 after another Reneau lay up with just under 12 to play.



Braden Smith would find Camden Heide for a three to cut into the lead, 16-19, and Purdue's offense seemed to be sparked into life.



Purdue would rip off a 12-0 run getting more production from its bench. Myles Colvin would hit a mid-range jumper and then CJ Cox would find Fletcher Loyer in transition after a steal for a three that tied the game at 21-21.



Trey Kaufman-Renn would then cross Oumar Ballo up and hit a finger roll at the rim, Loyer would find Myles Colvin for a three-pointer, and Kaufman-Renn would finish the run with a spinning hook shot to give Purdue a 28-21 lead with just over four minutes to play.



One more three-pointer to end the half from Loyer would have Purdue take a 37-25 lead into half.









For the second straight half, IU would come out the aggressor.



Rice would knock down a three, and then Braden Smith would turn the ball over on back to back possessions. Galloway would dunk one and Leal would turn the other into a lay up.



Purdue's twelve point lead wilted to 37-32 in 80 seconds.



Unlike the first half, Purdue never found a response.



After a put back by Caleb Furst for Purdue's first basket of the half, Galloway finished a lay up down the middle of the floor after a double in the post.



Purdue would get called for a thirty second violation on the next possession.



Malike Reneau would then find Luke Goode this time out of a double for an open corner three, and Purdue's Matt Painter would be forced to call a timeout.



On IU's next possession, Reneau was fronted, but no help came and the entry lob led him to a dunk. The game was tied at 39.

IU would rip off a 14-1 run to take a 53-40 lead after another Purdue turnover led to a Goode lay up in transition.



Purdue couldn't get out of its own way at either end. After forcing a turnover at one end, Purdue got the ball inside to Trey Kaufman-Renn, whose elbow made contact with Galloway's head and was called a foul on the court. After review, the common foul was upgraded to a flagrant one.



A few plays later, Kaufman-Renn would foul out with his fifth foul on an illegal screen where he obviously stuck his leg out as Purdue tried to initiate a pick and roll with Braden Smith.



With 3:40 left in the game, Purdue had 51 points total while IU had scored 43 points in the paint.



A Colvin three would cut Purdue's deficit to 64-54 with just over three to play but Galloway would then find Ballo on an oop and dunk at the rim to push the lead back to 12.



For added sweetness, IU senior splashed a three from the top of the key to make the game 69-55 with just over two minutes to play, all but locking up the win for IU, keeping its tournament hopes alive.







There wasn't much to like about Purdue's performance. Purdue lost the turnover battle, 16-7, and shot just 42% from the floor.



Fletcher Loyer had 20 points and Myles Colvin was the only other Boiler in double figures with 11.

