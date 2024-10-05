Game Wrap: Purdue 6, Wisconsin 52 | Purdue loses fourth straight

(Photo by © Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images)

Out goes offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, in comes analyst Jason Simmons to call plays, but Purdue's struggle remain the same as it loses its fourth straight game, 52-6, on the road at Wisconsin.

After a season opening win against Indiana State preceded blow out losses to Notre Dame, Oregon State, and Nebraska, Walters felt the need to change directions in his coaching staff four games into the season to get his offense ignited after scoring just 38 points in the last three games.



It didn't work, as Purdue failed to capitlize on back to back interceptions - the first turnovvers forced on the season by Purdue - into anything more than two field goals in the first half. Purdue wouldn't threaten to score for the rest of the first half, and would go into halftime trailing 28-6.



Purdue had more struggles than just the offense on Saturday as it tried to win for the first time in decades at Wisconsin. Purdue's defense got in its own way with penalties, had breakdowns deep in the secondary, and failed to tackle, again.



Wisconsin had its get right game, with Braedyn Locke having a career game, throwing for over 350 passing yards and completing nearly 70% of his passes despite coming into the game completing just half of his passes on the season.



Locke threw for two touchdowns including a 69 yard touchdown on a third and long to Trech Kekahuna who had caught two touchdowns on the game and over 100 yards receiving.



Purdue had spent the year getting beat by opposing run games, but had mostly held the Badgers in check on the ground.



Markevious Brown, starting cornerback, was announced to have stepped away from the team for the season before the game. Things didn't improve from there as both teams brought in their backups with more than 10 minutes to play in the fourth quarter with the game already at 49-6, Wisconsin.



Ten Badgers caught a pass as it struggled with injuries, but nothing else on Saturday.

Purdue's offense started off well, getting a first down on its first plays, but too often its momentum was caught off by penalties or poor protection in the pass game.



Hudson Card was 11-21 for 111 yards and no touchdowns and no interceptions.



No Boilermaker had more than two catches on the game with Max Klare and Jahmal Edrine both going for 26 yards on two catches.



The running game never got going with Devin Mockobee rushing for 45 yards on 11 carries.



But there was nothing redeeming in Purdue's trip to Madison in early Octoboer. Ryan Walters Boilermakers are trending in the wrong direction as they look like the clear bottom dweller in an expanded Big Ten.



Purdue's road isn't getting any easier either with four of its next five games against ranked opponents. The Boilers and Walters will need to turn things around in a big way as it looks to travel to Illinois next week.

Purdue opening drive

In perhaps a sign of things to come under new offensive coordinator Jason Simmons, Card found Austin Brown for an easy 13 yard completion for a first down on a play action pass that got Card moving out of the pocket on first down.



But much as when Graham Harrell was calling plays, Purdue couldn't stop shooting themselves in the foot. A holding penalty would stick Purdue with a 2nd and nearly twenty and a nice third down run by Mockobee on third down would leave Purdue with its first punt of the day.

Wisconsin opening drive

Purdue's defense responded on its first drive by forcing three incompletions from Wisconsin QB Braedyn Locke.

Wisconsin would nearly get the ball back on the punt when Thieneman lost it in the sun and couldn't catch the ball clean. Thieneman was able to recover his own fumble.

Purdue 2nd drive

Purdue got 8 yards on a completion to Elijah Jackson on first down, but was stuffed on a run and then Hudson Card tried to find Jahmal Edrine up the right sideline but the pass was broken up for its first three and out of the game.

Wisconsin 2nd drive

Tawee Walker had a nice 9 yard run, starting left, then working back across the line before pushing up to near the first down line to start Wisconsin's second drive. A follow up four yard run would give the Badgers its first first down of the afternoon. A couple plays later, Locke would complete his first pass of the game to tight end Tucker Ashcraft for five yards, but would knock away a third down pass.



But Wisconsin's punt would get lost in the sun as Dillon Thieneman tried to catch it inside his own ten yard line. For the second time in two punts, Thieneman couldn't catch the punt clean. Instead of recovering it this time, Wisconsin would get the ball at the twelve yard line.



It would take Walker one play to run 12 yards and score the first touchdown of the game.

Wisconsin 7, Purdue 0

Purdue 3rd drive

Two Devin Mockobee runs gave Purdue a first down and pushed Purdue's offense near midfield, but Purdue couldn't convert on a third and short after getting stuff on a run up the middle. Purdue would punt again.

Wisconsin 3rd drive

Two penalties helped sustain the Badgers drive with Kyndrich Breedlove getting called for offsides on third down and then a hands to the face penalty by M'Ba Jeffrey.



That allowed the Badgers to hit their biggest play of the game when Locke found Vinny Anthony up the right side of the field. Anthony was open and then cut through the defense upfield and scored the second touchdown of the game from 52 yards out.

Purdue 4th drive

A first down sack ended the drive before it started with Card evading one defender before being brought down by Sebastian Cheeks for an 8 yards loss. Purdue would punt for another three and out.

Wisconsin 4th drive

Purdue came into the game as the only college team in the FBS without a turnover. It almost had its first when Dillon Thieneman tipped a second down pass up in the air, but as Purdue's luck has gone all season, it wasn't able to come down with it.



But on the next play, Locke tried to find Will Pauling short of the first down. The ball bobbled, hung onto Pauling's shoulder pads, and Breedlove was able to grab and roll over Pauling and come away with Purdue's first interception of the season setting Purdue up with the ball at the Wisconsin 45.

Purdue 5th drive

Card's longest pass of the day to this point connected with Edrine for 15 yards to give Purdue the ball at the Wisconsin 26. Mockobee was tackled for a loss on the ensuing possession and a false start had Purdue facing another 3rd and long, but a Wisconsin defensive holding would give Purdue a first down at the Wisconsin 20.



The next play, Card would find Jaron Tibbs for a first down down to the Wisconsin 9.



Purdue nearly gave the ball away on third down after two runs had them at third and four when Ryan Browne, back up QB, came in to run a speed option to the left. He tossed the ball late to Mockobee and the ball was batted into the air. Mockobee somehow came down with it, but couldn't move up the field and Purdue would settle for a field goal.

Wisconsin 14, Purdue 3

Wisconsin 5th drive

Wisconsin looked to be driving into Purdue territory after a 12 yard completion to Tyrell Henry, but after its first interception of the year on the last drive, Breedlove was able to grab his second straight interception on a ball thrown behind by Locke.



Purdue 6th drive

Two big completions looked to have Purdue capitlizing on the turnover with Card finding Max Klare for 22 yards on a play action roll out to the left. Then on a third and six, Card was given time to move around and find Devin Mockobee for a 21 yard completion to the Wisconsin 4 yard line.



Again the Badgers would tighten up in the red zone though and Purdue would fail to convert with Card forced to throw passes away on second and third down.



Spencer Porath would make his second field goal of the game.

Wisconsin 14, Purdue 6 - 2nd Quarter

Wisconsin 6th drive

Trech Kekahuna took a reverse toss 21 yards up the field to start the drive and get the Badgers to near midfield. With the game clock nearing two minutes, the Badgers seemed content to run the ball and settle for a field goal attempt. Wisconsin had first and ten with 19 seconds left from the Purdue 20 when it called its second timeout.



Wisconsin wouldn't settle though as Locke found CJ Williams on an 18 yard heave that had Williams leap up and go down at the one yard line. Walker would finish the drive with a one yard touchdown run with 9 seconds left in the half.

Wisconsin 21, Purdue 6 - 2nd Quater

2nd Half

Wisconsin 1st possession

After an early first down, it looked like Purdue's defense was set up in a good spot against a hurt Wisconsin offense. Wisconsin was called for a personal foul low black, putting them in 1st and 25. After a six yard gain, Locke set back to pass on 2nd and 19.



Locke had as much time as he wanted for a Badgers receiver to get open. Kekehuna did just that. Kekehuna caught it near midfield and went the rest of the way, 69 yards, for Wisconsin's fourth touchdown of the game.

Wisconsin 28, Purdue 6 - 3rd Quarter

Purdue 1st possession

Purdue got an early first down, but then a penalty followed by a sack where Jaheim Thomas for Wisconsin got to Card untouched set up Purdue for a 2nd and 22. Card was able to scramble for 13 yards but a third and nine went nowhere despite Card creating a lot of extra time outside of the pocket.



Purdue's punter Keelan Crimmins pinned Wisconsin to the two yard line.

Wisconsin 2nd possession

Back up near its own end zone, Wisconsin picked up a tough third down on a 5 yard completion to CJ Williams halfway through the third quarter. Then Locke found Williams again, wide open for a 28 yard gain on the right hash. A tackle for a loss on a run and offensive false start had Purdue set up to get off the field on a third and long, but Locke found Darrion Dupree up the left hash for 18 yards and a first down.



A pass interference call on a deep pass on the next play would set up the Badgers on the Purdue 40 yard line. The next pass would find pay dirt as Locke threw up a ball for Kekahuna who came down with his second touchdown catch of the game.

Wisconsin 35, Purdue 6 - 3rd Quarter

Purdue 2nd possession

Another possession, another three and out for Purdue.

Wisconsin 3rd possession

Tawee Walker capped off another touchdown drive with a 17 yard run after Wisconsin got everything it wanted on an eight play drive.

Wisconsin 42, Purdue 6 - 3rd Quarter