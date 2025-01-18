Game Wrap | Purdue 65 , Oregon 58 | Quack'd Out, 7 in a row

Purdue's defense held Oregon to 18 of 50 shooting and forced the Ducks into 16 turnovers. That was enough for an offense that scored when it needed to as Purdue wraps up its West Coast trip with its seventh straight win, taking down the Ducks 65-58.





It wasn't pretty for Trey Kaufman-Renn. Nate Bittle made Kaufman-Renn's job tough inside and Kaufman-Renn never really got going with his shot, making just 7 of 20 from the floor.



But after a month of struggling from the line, Kaufman-Renn knocked down all 11 of his free throw attempts and led the game with 23 points to go with his 11 rebounds. It was Kaufman-Renn's second double-double of the season.



As always, Smith also led the way with Purdue, scoring 15 points, grabbing 4 boards, and assisting on 7 field goals, but Smith's biggest impact might have came on the defensive end where the junior had 4 steals on his way to playing all 40 minutes of this one.



Smith didn't take long to turn his defense into offense either. On Oregon's first possession, Smith cut across the court and stole a pass and took it the other way to draw a foul at the rim.





Purdue forced Oregon into tough spots the entire first half, but couldn't get its offense going. Both teams ended the first half with seven turnovers and Purdue failed to score in the final three minutes of the first half and a Jackson Shelstad free throw gave Oregon a 31-30 lead going in at half.





Purdue had struggled most the season on the glass, but behind Kaufman-Renn's rebounding, Purdue won the battle of possessions. Purdue out rebounded Oregon but five but it was the work on the offensive glass that carried Purdue to a win. On the road, Purdue out scored Oregon 14-2 on second chance points.





Purdue's offense got going early in the second half with Fletcher Loyer driving and finding Caleb Furst for a dunk. Then Kaufman-Renn finally got a hook shot to go, Smith had a floater follow, and then Camden Heide got off the snide by knocking down his only three-point attempt of the game.



After the jumper, Purdue would take a 39-33 lead.





Oregone would close the margin on a Shelstad three a few possessions later, but could never overcome Purdue's defense. Oregon finished the game with 16 turnovers, including crucial ones late as Purdue's defense continues to show vast improvement from early in the season.



Oregon was also called for two flagrant fouls in this game, including a big one late on Jadrian Tracey who got caught up with his elbow near Braden Smith's face on a rebound. The foul gave Purdue two free throws and the ball. Smith bad both of his and Gicarri Harris finished the possession with one of his own to help extend the lead to double-figures for the first time.





Oregon did make a final surge with a Bittle three-pointer and two Shelstad free throws that cut the game to 60-56, but with less than a minute to play, Oregon was forced to play the foul game.





Loyer knocked down 1 of 2, breaking a 20+ make streak at the line, before freshman Harris sealed teh game with two free throws to push the lead to 63-56.







