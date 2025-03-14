Game Wrap | Purdue 68, Michigan 86 | Shots don't fall, defense falters

Second day legs, or a season long trend, Purdue's offense wasn't good enough to make up for a defense that had no answer for Michigan in its second game in two days in the Big Ten Tournament and fell to Michigan, 86-68.



Purdue looked like it was a team with renewed energy to start against Michigan, jumping out to a 6-0 lead after an early steal and offensive rebound sparked Purdue's offense, but the ensuing 10-0 Michigan respond was more the story of the game as Purdue's defense had no answers for the Wolverines.



While Michigan stayed at home on Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn pick and rolls, Purdue couldn't find home or Michigan shooters for most the night.



Despite falling behind 28-38 in the first half, Purdue mounted a strong finish to the first half.



Fletcher Loyer was able to draw two shooting fouls and then found Myles Colvin in the corner for a three-pointer to cut the lead to 36-40 going into half.



A scary moment early in the second half featured Fletcher Loyer falling back and hitting his elbow on the Michigan basket stanchion. Loyer's elbow appeared swollen and instantly bruised.



Loyer would return to the game just a few moments later, but his presence wasn't enough to buoy a Purdue team that fell behind double digits again early in the second half on a Vlad Goldin dunk to make it 39-49.



Purdue would cut the lead to single digits just once more on a Gicarri Harris three with just under seven minutes to play, 70-61, but as was the case all game, when Purdue scored, Michigan always had an answer.



Purdue would give up an immediate lay up and Michigan's lead would swell all the way to 80-64 with just over three minutes to play in the half.





Purdue's best weren't good enough in this one. Braden Smith never got going, scoring 12 and dishing 6 assists, but he was just 5 of 18 from the field.



Trey Kaufman-Renn had 24 points but needed 24 shots to do it.



Michigan shot 52% from the field while Purdue was just 34%.