Game Wrap | Purdue 71, NC State 61 | Establishing the glass

Purdue's dominance during Thanksgiving week continues as it wins its Rady's Children Invitational opener again NC State, 71-61.





The Final Four rematch lived up to its billing as the teams battled for forty minutes with NC State firing the first shot, jumping out to a 9-4 lead before Purdue went on a 14-0 run, capped off by a Caleb Furst lay up on a pick and roll feed from Gicarri Harris.





Purdue has struggled throughout the season to control the glass, but Matt Painter's Boilermakers had its best rebounding game of the season. Purdue's impactful offensive rebounding help extend the lead in the second half after going into the half up 33-32.











Purdue didn't shoot the ball well from three, going 5 of 16 from three, but its energy and effort kept them in it. After two missed three-pointers by Harris were rebounded by Purdue, the ball found Harris in the paint. Harris would finish through contact and get the free throw to follow to give Purdue its biggest lead of the game, 53-40 with 10:40 left in the game.

NC State tried to bring the pressure late int he second half to get back in the game, but Purdue's guards handled the ball well and Camden Heide made the Wolfpack pay for its aggressiveness. Heide was able to play relief valve against a four man press, and then gave the ball up to Trey Kaufman-Renn who returned the ball immediately for a give and go that led to a two-handed dunk for Heide that extended Purdue's lead back to double figures, 60-50.

When Kaufman-Renn wasn't finding Heide cutting to the hoop, he was leading Purdue in scoring. Kaufman-Renn again got Purdue's offense going in the second half. Kaufman-Renn scored Purdue's first six points in the second half on his way to a team-high 22 points on an efficient 8 of 14 from the floor.

Camden Heide played a career-high 35 minutes in just his second career start and had one of his best games. Heide had 15 points and 6 rebounds, knocking down 3 of his 5 three-point attempts.

Braden Smith had a quiet for him game on the stat sheet, going for 11 points, grabbing 3 boards, and doling out 6 assists.

Neither team shot the ball well with Purdue going 23-54 and NC State going 23-53 from the line, but Purdue turned the ball over just 6 times and out rebounded the Wolfpack 38-28 while going 20 of 26 from the free throw line to 11 of 15 for NC State.

Purdue will go on to play the winner of #23 Ole Miss and BYU.

