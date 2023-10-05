618 days.

That was the time between game appearances for Purdue tight end Garrett Miller. Those days were filled instead with countless hours of hard work and rehab just to be in a position to return to the gridiron.

After a torn ACL in fall camp ended what would have been his senior season before it had even begun, the fifth-year tight end would spend the next year working his way back to action. The process was grueling physically, but Miller says it tested him mentally as well.

"Taking it day by day. Just the mental side and always just thinking about the next day and some days are up, some days are down. You just got to keep keep your nose to the grindstone, keep working," Miller said. "Just know that no one cares what you're going through, you just got to keep working."

The off time provided Miller with a different outlook on the game of football after having it taken away from him for so long. Talking to media, he shared that he now has a new appreciation for the game.

"Can't take it for granted. Just me being hurt, me sitting back on the sidelines, made me realize you just can't take these snaps for granted. You gotta continue to put your best foot forward and keep working," Miller said in August.

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell recognized that it's taken Miller awhile to get back to the form he once showed due to the injury. However, Harrell believes that his veteran tight end is beginning to hit his stride and get more comfortable in the Boilermakers' new Air Raid offense.

"At first when you go out there, there's some hesitation. I think that you're starting to see the hesitation disappear because of the reps he's getting in practice and the reps are starting to accumulate for him," Harrell said. "He's only been back for a couple of weeks really able to get reps so he missed a ton of time for spring ball camp, even into the early season."

Since his return to action against Virginia Tech in week two, Miller has seen his snap count increase each of the last three weeks, and is excited to be back on the field with no limitations.

"Feels good to be back and not thinking about it, just running full speed and getting back into the swing of things for sure," Miller said.

All of the hard work and sacrifice culminated in what turned out to be a special moment in Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. Early in the third quarter, Miller popped open over the middle where quarterback Hudson Card hit him in stride for a 28-yard score.

"Felt really good. Hard work paid off for sure, so got to keep working," Miller said.