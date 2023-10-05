Garret Miller is finding his form again - Purdue's offense takes off
618 days.
That was the time between game appearances for Purdue tight end Garrett Miller. Those days were filled instead with countless hours of hard work and rehab just to be in a position to return to the gridiron.
After a torn ACL in fall camp ended what would have been his senior season before it had even begun, the fifth-year tight end would spend the next year working his way back to action. The process was grueling physically, but Miller says it tested him mentally as well.
"Taking it day by day. Just the mental side and always just thinking about the next day and some days are up, some days are down. You just got to keep keep your nose to the grindstone, keep working," Miller said. "Just know that no one cares what you're going through, you just got to keep working."
The off time provided Miller with a different outlook on the game of football after having it taken away from him for so long. Talking to media, he shared that he now has a new appreciation for the game.
"Can't take it for granted. Just me being hurt, me sitting back on the sidelines, made me realize you just can't take these snaps for granted. You gotta continue to put your best foot forward and keep working," Miller said in August.
Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell recognized that it's taken Miller awhile to get back to the form he once showed due to the injury. However, Harrell believes that his veteran tight end is beginning to hit his stride and get more comfortable in the Boilermakers' new Air Raid offense.
"At first when you go out there, there's some hesitation. I think that you're starting to see the hesitation disappear because of the reps he's getting in practice and the reps are starting to accumulate for him," Harrell said. "He's only been back for a couple of weeks really able to get reps so he missed a ton of time for spring ball camp, even into the early season."
Since his return to action against Virginia Tech in week two, Miller has seen his snap count increase each of the last three weeks, and is excited to be back on the field with no limitations.
"Feels good to be back and not thinking about it, just running full speed and getting back into the swing of things for sure," Miller said.
All of the hard work and sacrifice culminated in what turned out to be a special moment in Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. Early in the third quarter, Miller popped open over the middle where quarterback Hudson Card hit him in stride for a 28-yard score.
"Felt really good. Hard work paid off for sure, so got to keep working," Miller said.
It was the first touchdown for Miller since November 2020, when he had a 40 yard reception for a touchdown against Northwestern. After over 1,000 days between scores, Miller was officially back in the end zone.
The moment was not only special for Miller, but his teammates recognized just how much it meant to him and were even more excited than he was, according to Graham Harrell.
"Probably one of the cooler moments of the season so far, especially that game, was getting him back in the end zone and just seeing how excited not only he was, but really like if you watch the whole sideline on that play, the entire team was so excited for him just because he's been through so much," Harrell said.
Head coach Ryan Walters has also been complimentary of Miller since he arrived in West Lafayette and says now everyone is getting to witness the potential that has been known for some time.
"We're starting to see what everybody was talking about when I got here in December. Just his explosiveness down the field. He's a big guy that can that can move very, very fluidly," Walters said on Monday.
While its been a slow start for the fifth-year senior, Miller expected this type of workload to begin the season. Now that he has his legs under him, the talented tight end is ready to see a larger role within the Purdue offense and that could present itself this week against Iowa and beyond.
Max Klare, who cemented himself as Purdue's top tight end while Miller was working his way back, went down against Illinois and his status is uncertain. If he is to miss extended time, Miller will return the favor to Klare, who he thinks played well while helping fill in for him during the early part of the year.
"He was definitely grinding, working. So he was doing a great job for sure running routes and catching passes and all that kind of stuff. So he stepped up. Stepped up as a young guy and definitely played his role," Miller said.
Miller should see an expanded role within the Purdue offense moving forward, which is an exciting proposition to Graham Harrell and the Boilermakers. Harrell spoke about the speed and physicality Miller brings to the unit at full health.
"I think he's gotten more and more comfortable that he's healthy and when you see that, he just plays at a different speed and plays with different type of physicality," Harrell said. "Hopefully his growth continues and he continues to make plays for us. Because he's a great athlete and he can really help us."
Miller has also been Purdue's top blocker at the tight end spot in his limited reps as he has the highest grade for both pass blocking and run blocking for the Boilermakers according to Pro Football Focus.
"That's why I go in there thinking with that right mentality, right attitude and hopefully open up a gap for the running backs, quarterbacks," Miller said of his blocking mentality.
"[He's] strong in the run game. He's got good hands, you know, he's got a good feel for the game. He's a good football player," Walters said.