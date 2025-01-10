Gearlds: 'Young, hungry' Michigan to meet Purdue on losing skid

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Katie Gearlds leads a team huddle Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, during NCAA women’s basketball game against the UCLA Bruins at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (Photo by Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

It's been a long, thorny road for Purdue lately, but it's about to end. After this one, anyway. Purdue (7-8, 0-4 Big Ten) will play No. 25 Michigan (10-5, 1-3) Saturday at home, its last in a series of four-straight opponents ranked in the Top 25 of the AP Poll, and six of eight. Michigan, too, is seeking respite after three losses in a row to ranked Big Ten teams.



What Katie Gearlds said:

The big, bad Big Ten

Purdue's schedule has been legit. It's now No. 1 in the country according to the NET algorithm, and upon hearing this, head coach Katie Gearlds let fly an expletive. "I don't ever say that, either," she said with a smile. "It's been a unique challenge," Gearlds said. "The one thing I love is that our kids have not stopped fighting every single day." As for herself, she's leaned on mentors: her college coach Kristy Curry, and also a fellow Boilermaker who's been around the block a time or two in Matt Painter. "Matt always tells me, like, 'Do what you think is best for Purdue, and it'll end up going the right way.' And his words always resonate with me."



Responding from lopsided UCLA defeat

In the Boilers' last game, they lost 83-49 to No. 1 UCLA. They were nearly doubled up in rebounds and shot 33% from the floor. "I don't know that we could have done anything different," Gearlds said. "Honestly, we did our best to make sure (Bruins star center Lauren Betts) worked for everything, and then just hope they have an off night, and they didn't. "Even watching back on film, we did some really good things against UCLA. They're just No. 1 in the country for a reason."



Michigan: 'Young and hungry'