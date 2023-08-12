There are few true giants in college basketball. Legends who are synonymous with their schools and programs.



Which is why for those fans in West Lafayette, the absence of Gene Keady from the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame seemed like a glaring miscalculation. For Purdue as a community, there is no bigger name, no more defining coach to college basketball, than the winningest coach in Purdue history, Gene Keady.



On Saturday, Keady and his 550 career NCAA wins and 6 National Coach of the Year Awards joined the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.



A wrong righted, that at times looked like it wasn't going to come. Keady had been up for nomination two other times, but hadn't reached finalist status since 2006.



Keady was back in West Lafayette to coach one half of the alumni game, and has announced he will be returning full time to the city where he became the 'standard bearer' for a program stretching itself to new heights underneath his former player and assistant coach, Matt Painter.



Gene Keady will join the Hall of Fame with a remarkable class of Basketball coaches and players including: Greg Popovich, Dwayne Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, WNBA star Becky Hammon, and fellow legendary coaches David Hixon and Gary Blair.



Gene Keady was introduced by Michigan State Head Coach Tom Izzo.