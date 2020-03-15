News More News
Georgia cornerback says he's committed to Purdue

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
Rivals.com three-star cornerback Brandon Calloway announced via Twitter Sunday that he's committed to Purdue.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder from Griffin, Ga., also held an offer from Illinois.

More to come.

