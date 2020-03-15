Georgia cornerback says he's committed to Purdue
Rivals.com three-star cornerback Brandon Calloway announced via Twitter Sunday that he's committed to Purdue.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder from Griffin, Ga., also held an offer from Illinois.
More to come.
@_Coach_O @CoachReid99 @andrewsDBU @GriffinFB1 @BoilerFootball Yktv!🚂#BoilerUp! pic.twitter.com/bEfNhm93WL— Brandon Calloway (@22Bcalloway) March 15, 2020
