The Boilermakers recruiting momentum continued on Saturday with a commitment from Jefferson County (Ga.) linebacker Kydran Jenkins.

"It was down to Purdue or Missouri and I wanted to play in the Big Ten," Jenkins said of his decision. "Purdue just seemed like a special place and that made me want to commit."

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound prospect received an offer from Purdue back in May and has developed a great rapport with the coaching staff throughout the recruiting process.

Purdue sees the Peach State product as a productive linebacker in their defense.

"They like me as an inside linebacker," Jenkins said. "They like that I'm fast, I can get sideline to sideline, and I can make plays."

Jenkins was comfortable enough with his decision, despite not stepping foot on campus. It's something he plans to do after the dead period is over.

"I haven't visited there yet, but I plan on getting up there later this month," Jenkins noted. "I want to check out the facilities, their stadium, and the campus."

The Louisville, Georgia native chose Purdue over offers from Missouri, South Florida, East Carolina, Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, and others.

Jenkins is Purdue's 12th 2020 commitment.