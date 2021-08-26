Georgia safety commits to Purdue

Purdue received a commitment on Thursday from Class of 2022 safety Jordan Buchanan.

The 6-1, 166-pound product of North Gwinnett High in Suwanee, Ga. (Atlanta suburbs), Buchanan selected Purdue over offers from LSU, Kentucky and Pitt. He is the Boilermakers' 15th commitment in the Class of 2022 and the first defensive back. Buchanan was offered on Wednesday.



Jordan’s father is Ray Buchanan, who played defensive back at Louisville before playing in the NFL from 1993-2004 for the Colts, Falcons and Raiders. He played at Louisville with Purdue coach Jeff Brohm and went on to be a third-round pick in the 1993 NFL draft by the Colts.



Jordan Buchanan has two older brothers who played Division I football (Baylen at Tennessee/Louisiana Tech and Ray Jr. at Northern Iowa). Each also played defensive back.