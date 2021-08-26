Georgia safety commits to Purdue

Purdue received a commitment on Thursday from Class of 2022 safety Jordan Buchanan.
The 6-1, 166-pound product of North Gwinnett High in Suwanee, Ga. (Atlanta suburbs), Buchanan selected Purdue over offers from LSU, Kentucky and Pitt. He is the Boilermakers' 15th commitment in the Class of 2022 and the first defensive back. Buchanan was offered on Wednesday.
Jordan’s father is Ray Buchanan, who played defensive back at Louisville before playing in the NFL from 1993-2004 for the Colts, Falcons and Raiders. He played at Louisville with Purdue coach Jeff Brohm and went on to be a third-round pick in the 1993 NFL draft by the Colts.
Jordan Buchanan has two older brothers who played Division I football (Baylen at Tennessee/Louisiana Tech and Ray Jr. at Northern Iowa). Each also played defensive back.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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.