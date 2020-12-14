CB Geovonte Howard has entered the NCAA transfer portal
CB Geovonte Howard has entered the transfer portal. #Purdue— Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) December 14, 2020
Purdue cornerback Geovonte Howard has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
The 6-0, 190-pound Howard arrived on campus this summer from a junior college. He played sparingly in 2020, seeing action in five of the Boilermakers' six games. He played 84 snaps on defense, making four tackles and breaking up three passes. Howard also played 69 snaps on special teams.
Purdue saw sophomore cornerback DJ Johnson opt out earlier this month after transferring from Iowa.
Sophomore Cory Trice and junior Dedrick Mackey have been the starters in 2020, with fifth-year senior Simeon Smiley playing nickel.
After 2019, Purdue had four cornerbacks transfer: Jordan Rucker, Kenneth Major, Tyler Hamilton and Byron Perkins.
Sophomore receiver Amad Anderson entered the portal earlier this month.
2020 3-star JUCO signee DB Geovonte Howard has entered the transfer portal after totaling 4 tackles and 3 PD in 5 games with #BoilerUp @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @TomDienhart1 https://t.co/1rCkz0OEte— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 14, 2020
