Purdue cornerback Geovonte Howard has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-0, 190-pound Howard arrived on campus this summer from a junior college. He played sparingly in 2020, seeing action in five of the Boilermakers' six games. He played 84 snaps on defense, making four tackles and breaking up three passes. Howard also played 69 snaps on special teams.

Purdue saw sophomore cornerback DJ Johnson opt out earlier this month after transferring from Iowa.

Sophomore Cory Trice and junior Dedrick Mackey have been the starters in 2020, with fifth-year senior Simeon Smiley playing nickel.

After 2019, Purdue had four cornerbacks transfer: Jordan Rucker, Kenneth Major, Tyler Hamilton and Byron Perkins.

Sophomore receiver Amad Anderson entered the portal earlier this month.