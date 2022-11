Purdue under Jeff Brohm has done extremely well against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Boilermakers are a solid 4-1 and in all five games a wide receiver has had a career day against the Iowa secondary. It was Anthony Mahoungou in 2017, Terry Wright in 2018, and for the last three seasons David Bell torched the Iowa defense.

Once again, Iowa has a strong defense in 2022, but the offense is among the worst in the country. For more on the Hawkeyes let's hear from Tom Kakert of Rivals' Hawkeye Report.