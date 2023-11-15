Northwestern sits at 5-5 as it enters the last two games of the season, which is an amazing accomplishment considering they were 1-11 last season and had to fire Pat Firzgerald just before the year started. The Wildcats have been a team that is much better than originally advertised and they have something to play for in the final two weeks with a possible bowl game on the line. To learn more about htem I spoke with Louie Vaccher of Rivals' Wildcat Report.