The Alliance to restore the Republic was founded by Bail Organa and Mon Mothma as a was to oppose the tyranny of the Galactic Empire. It started a period of civil war...

/touches earpiece

What? Not that Alliance? The Boilermaker Alliance? Well, alright then.

I jest, but in this new era of Name, Image, and Likeness rights there is a lot of confusion over what exactly the Boilermaker Alliance does. According to their Bio page they are, "founded by a group of individuals who have made a long-standing commitment to Purdue University and the Athletic Department. Our organization intends to provide a new vehicle to recognize the accomplishments of Purdue student-athletes while elevating the profile and effectiveness of charitable organizations."

To learn a bit more about them I spoke with CEO, President, fellow Kokomoan Jeff McKean about them earlier today.