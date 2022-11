Many around the country have been caught off guard by the success of the Illinois Football Team. Bret Bielema, in his second season as the head coach of Illinois, has changed the culture completely from the previous regime.

His culture of running the ball, limiting the chances for turnovers by his offense, and playing tough-nosed defense, should sound familiar. This is a similar plan of action he implemented when he was the head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers, where he had an overall record of 68-24.