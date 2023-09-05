We turn our attention to week two and Purdue's first road game of the season. The Virginia Tech game is the back end of a home-and-home series that started at Purdue in 2015. On that day Virginia Tech had a dominant 51-24 win where they blew open a tight game in the second half.

A lot has changed with both programs since that day eight years ago. Both have changed coached multiple times, so let's learn a little bit more about the Hokies from Tim Sullivan at Hokie Haven.