Can Purdue finally beat Wisconsin? It is hard to believe, but it has been 20 years the Boilers have beaten the Badgers. more incrdible still, it has been 26 years since Purdue has done it in Ross-Ade Stadium. It is the longest streak any opponent has ever had against Purdue.

The Badgers, like Purdue, are a team in transition under a new coach. They enter with a 2-1 record after a pair of easy home wins and a road loss at Washington State. To learn more about how Wisconsin is doing this year, let's hear from Seamus Rohrer of Badger Blitz.