Giovando looks to give Plummer edge in quarterback competition
Mike Giovando is a guy who can give a quarterback an edge.
He operates Elev8, a Phoenix-based quarterback academy that caters to signal-callers at all levels. Among his clients: Jack Plummer, who returned to his Gilbert, Ariz., home in May and spent time working with Giovando.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news