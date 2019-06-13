Purdue didn't look long or far to replace Mark Wasikowski as baseball coach, promoting assistant Greg Goff to the post on Thursday.

Goff joined Purdue as an assistant coach in July 2017, serving the last two seasons under Wasikowski. Goff brings plenty of head coaching experience to his new post. He has served as the head coach at Campbell (2008-14), Louisiana Tech (2015-16) and Alabama (2017), as well as Division II Montevallo (2004-07). Goff led Campbell (2014) and Louisiana Tech (2016) to NCAA tourney appearances in building a 456-323-1 record in 14 years as a head coach as he steps in for Wasikowski, who left Purdue after three seasons to coach Oregon.

Goff most recently was head coach at Alabama in 2017, going 19-34-1 before getting fired in May 2017 amid controversy. The Tuscaloosa News reported that Goff violated NCAA rules by telling up to 10 players that their scholarships would not be renewed. Alabama A.D. Greg Byrne said at the time that the players' scholarships would be honored. Byrne said the decision to fire Goff was based on the program's long-term health. The Crimson Tide won only five SEC games in Goff's lone season, finishing in last place. Goff then joined the Purdue staff as an assistant.



The 48-year-old Goff helped lead the Boilermakers to a 38-win season in 2018 that included the program's third NCAA Regional bid in history. That season, Purdue finished second in the Big Ten and was also the runner-up at the Big Ten Tournament in what was Goff's first year with the program.

"Greg is highly respected by our student-athletes and was an important part of Mark Wasikowski's staff as we have worked to position Purdue baseball for sustained success," said Purdue A.D. Mike Bobinski in a release. "He is a lifelong baseball person and an experienced and successful head coach who led multiple programs to their highest level of success. Greg understands Purdue and our expectations for academic and athletic success."

A pitcher at Jackson State C.C. and Delta State, Goff has coached nine big leaguers and had over 50 Major League Baseball draft picks, including Cy Young Award winner Brandon Webb whom he worked with while serving as the pitching coach at Kentucky (2000-03). Goff also worked with World Series champion Joe Blanton at Kentucky.

"It is an absolute privilege to lead the Baseball program at Purdue," Goff said in a statement. "I take the responsibility of representing Purdue, our alumni and our players very seriously and gratefully. I am humbled to be a part of what Purdue is and what it means to be a Boilermaker. We are committed to build on the winning tradition that coaches such as (Dave) Alexander, (Doug) Schreiber and Waz have built."