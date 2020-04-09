Gold and Black Illustrated is celebrating 30 years of publishing. For the next few weeks, we will look at each publishing year, recalling the moments that took place in that particular year.

As a freelancer for the publication in the first two years, I didn't have a contribution to any issues that I recall from this publishing year. But I was an avid reader, always looking in my mailbox for the next issue from my home in Columbus, Ohio.

Publisher Ken Halloy continued to feature unsigned recruiting prospects on the cover. And, once again, the only success Purdue enjoyed of the cover prospects was in women's basketball with Leslie Johnson's commitment. Johnson was a standout freshman who would play a key role in leading the Boilermakers to their first Final Four in women's hoops two years later. Her career, however, fizzled the following year and she was gone from the program.

There was surprise and real optimism for Jim Colletto's football team when it steamrolled No. 17 Cal in the season opener in Ross-Ade. The Boilermakers were double-digit underdogs, but played one of the best first-halves I have ever witnessed by a Purdue football team in Ross-Ade Stadium, pulling to a 38-3 first-half lead. I still remember Arlee Connors, a low-center-of-gravity back from St. Louis, scoring on the last play of the half as he broke tackle after tackle to ramble 24 yards to get in the end zone.

Unfortunately, the euphoria ended the next week when Toledo and Gary Pinkel rolled into Ross-Ade and beat Purdue, 33-29. I recall Halloy writing a scathing column in the issue after the loss to the Rockets about how Purdue fans were sitting on their hands too much for his liking. Colletto and company had some impressive victories in '92, including a road win at Iowa and a dramatic Old Oaken Bucket triumph over IU when Boilermaker defensive back Jimmy Young stepped in front of a Trent Green pass in the game's closing minute to seal the victory. Yet, Colletto's team finished 4-7 for the second straight year.

Coach Gene Keady's basketball team got off to a hot start, and found itself ranked in every poll during the 1992-93 season with exception of the opening week. A win versus UConn in the Hall of Fame Classic in the season opener got Purdue some national attention. So did the arrival of Glenn Robinson and his 30-point lid-lifting effort.

With the arrival of Robinson, tickets for the 1992-93 season were in as high a demand in Mackey as they had been at anytime since the days of Rick Mount. And a senior guard named Matt Painter had his best year as a Boilermaker, starting all 28 games, averaging 30.3 minutes, 8.6 points and nearly five assists per game. Ironically, Painter's lone appearance (as a player) on a GBI cover was a year earlier. The Boilermakers ended the season with a thud, and an NCAA opening-round loss to Rhode Island, causing a great deal of grumbling by fans in the off season.

The Purdue women's basketball team, under Lin Dunn, also had a relatively spartan season finishing just 16-11. But the seeds for a Final Four run were sewn, in part, but the recruitment of Johnson and the development of players like Jennifer Jacoby (who appeared on a cover) and Stacey Lovelace.

