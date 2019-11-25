News More News
Gold and Black at 10 a.m.: Purdue sees bowl hopes come to end

GoldandBlack.com staff

The Boilermakers battled in the first half, but couldn't slow down Wisconsin in the second, losing 45-24 in Madison. It ends Purdue's bowl hopes. We discuss that, plus basketball as it heads to Florida, on Gold and Black Radio.

