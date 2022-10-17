News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-17 08:23:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio podcast: After fourth straight W, Wiscy awaits

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Like it had in the last several games, Purdue found a way vs. Nebraska, outlasting the Cornhuskers for a 43-37 victory on Saturday, the Boilermakers' 4th consecutive win. Nemesis Wisconsin awaits. That's ahead on Gold and Black Radio.

Link: Pod

DraftKings

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/LA/MI/NJ/TN/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visitccpg.org (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY(467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present inAZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. $200 in Free bets: New customers only. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 pregame money line bet. $200 issued as eight (8) $25 free bets. Bet must win. Ends 1/8/23 @ 8pm. Risk-FreeStepped Up SGP: 1 Token issued per eligible game. Opt in req. Min$1 bet. Max bet limits apply. Min. 3-leg. Each leg min. -300 odds, total bet +100 odds or longer. Ends at start of final game of the 2022-2023NBA Season. See eligibility &amp; terms atsportsbook.draftkings.com/basketballterms.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}