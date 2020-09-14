 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: Big Ten restart coming soon?
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-14 08:19:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Big Ten restart coming soon?

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

This week, the Big Ten plans to vote on a potential return to football this fall. How and when will the presidents and chancellors vote? And when could Purdue and others restart the season? And how'd we get here? All topics on Gold and Black Radio.

