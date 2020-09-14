GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: Big Ten restart coming soon?

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Big Ten restart coming soon?
This week, the Big Ten plans to vote on a potential return to football this fall. How and when will the presidents and chancellors vote? And when could Purdue and others restart the season? And how'd we get here? All topics on Gold and Black Radio.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio podcast, with @KyleCharters79 talking to @TomDienhart1 about Big Ten restart plans and to @brianneubert about how we got here https://t.co/M4ZjmijWh2— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) September 14, 2020
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.