Gold and Black Radio podcast: Breaking down Purdue's schedule
Game day is 10 days away, as Purdue opens vs. Penn State. Let's break down the Boilermakers' schedule — confidence picks — who is Purdue most likely to beat, and least. That and more on Gold and Black Radio.
Link: Podcast
