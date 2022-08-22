 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: Breaking down Purdue's schedule
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-22 08:32:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Breaking down Purdue's schedule

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

MORE: Training Camp Central

Game day is 10 days away, as Purdue opens vs. Penn State. Let's break down the Boilermakers' schedule — confidence picks — who is Purdue most likely to beat, and least. That and more on Gold and Black Radio.

Link: Podcast

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}