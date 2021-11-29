 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: Challenges await undefeated Purdue
basketball

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Challenges await undefeated Purdue

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

The undefeated Boilermakers are one of the top teams in the country, perhaps the top team in the country. What's going well? What challenges await? Let's break it down, plus talk Bucket win, on Gold and Black Radio.

