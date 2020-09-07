 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: College football starts but with bumps
Gold and Black Radio podcast: College football starts but with bumps

The first week of the disjointed college football season got underway this weekend, but it wasn't without hiccups. What's that mean going forward and for the Big Ten? We break it down on Gold and Black Radio.

