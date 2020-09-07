GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: College football starts but with bumps

Gold and Black Radio podcast: College football starts but with bumps
The first week of the disjointed college football season got underway this weekend, but it wasn't without hiccups. What's that mean going forward and for the Big Ten? We break it down on Gold and Black Radio.
Gold and Black Radio podcast, with @KyleCharters79 talking to @brianneubert and @TomDienhart1 about the first week of the college football season and what it means for Purdue and the Big Ten. https://t.co/vOIn81EnJk— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) September 7, 2020
