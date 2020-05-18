Gold and Black Radio podcast: Comings and going for Purdue football
As of now, freshmen are scheduled to arrive at Purdue in anticipation of training camp two months later. Who could be key? And what effect, if any, have departures had on the Boilermakers? That, plus Purdue's new-look basketball team, on Gold and Black Radio.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio podcast, w/ @KyleCharters79 talking to @TomDienhart1 on Purdue freshmen, potential impact positions, departures and more, and to @brianneubert on the new-look hoops team https://t.co/gYFUyHkLRK— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) May 18, 2020
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.