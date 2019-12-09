News More News
Gold and Black Radio podcast: Defense leads way in Big Ten win

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue rode its defense early before the offense found its groove late, as the Boilermakers beat Northwestern for their first Big Ten victory. A breakdown on Gold and Black Radio, plus the latest football news.

