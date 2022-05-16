 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Early projections for Purdue football
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-16 08:34:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Early projections for Purdue football

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Early projections are out for Purdue — and the rest of the Big Ten — for the fall's football season. Let's talk those, plus the loss of Milton Wright, the fate of the divisions and more on Gold and Black Radio.

Link: Podcast

