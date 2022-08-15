 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: First major scrimmage in books for Purdue
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-15 08:39:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio podcast: First major scrimmage in books for Purdue

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

MORE: Training Camp Central

The Boilermakers are a couple weeks away from game week for the season opener, having completed their first major scrimmage Saturday. Takeaways from what we know, that's coming up on Gold and Black Radio.

Link: Podcast

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}