Gold and Black Radio podcast: First major scrimmage in books for Purdue
MORE: Training Camp Central
The Boilermakers are a couple weeks away from game week for the season opener, having completed their first major scrimmage Saturday. Takeaways from what we know, that's coming up on Gold and Black Radio.
Link: Podcast
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.