{{ timeAgo('2022-06-27 08:37:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Football recruiting finishes June strong

GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue is finishing June strong in football recruiting, with a couple more commitments last week and likely more to come. Our thoughts on Jeff Brohm's efforts and the class overall, plus Jaden Ivey in Detroit and more on the Gold and Black Radio podcast.

