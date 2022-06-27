Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Football recruiting finishes June strong
Purdue is finishing June strong in football recruiting, with a couple more commitments last week and likely more to come. Our thoughts on Jeff Brohm's efforts and the class overall, plus Jaden Ivey in Detroit and more on the Gold and Black Radio podcast.
Link: Podcast
