{{ timeAgo('2022-02-21 08:21:55 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Fresh Purdue takes slim Big Ten lead

GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue gets a few days of rest — finally — after beating Rutgers Sunday to take a slim lead in the Big Ten race with three games to go. A day off before the Scarlet Knights gave the Boilermakers fresh legs; now, they won't play again 'til Saturday. Our thoughts on Gold and Black Radio.

