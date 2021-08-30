 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Game week arrives for Purdue
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-30 08:33:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Game week arrives for Purdue

Game week for the opener is here for the Boilermakers, who start the season in prime time vs. Oregon State Saturday. Jeff Brohm has his quarterback, in Jack Plummer; we'll talk expectations for the newly named starter. Purdue picked up a commitment, too. That and more on Gold and Black Radio.

